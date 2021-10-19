Caizcoin is a DeFi company and the first cryptocurrency that adheres to Islamic Financial Laws. Caizcoin operates on Caizchain, the world’s first Islam-compliant Blockchain with minimal transaction fees.

The moral values that appeal to all wise minds, faiths, and ethnicities enhance the experience with Caizcoin.

Caizcoin, Shining Star of the Events:

London Event:

In September, there was an event in London where Caizcoin, the first Islam compliant cryptocurrency, presented a new way of bridging the Islamic and contemporary worlds using Islamic financial principles. The London event was a massive success for the Caizcoin goal, and many groups agreed with them and chose to work together to form a better society.

Caizcoin Team will also be in Tashkent and Moscow for events.

Tashkent Event:

On 21st October 2021 at Hyatt Regency Tashkent, Uzbekistan, an event is going to be held in which Caiz Holding AG is going to be in the spotlight and will be presenting the most practical approach towards DeFi in today’s active crypto space. Caiz Holding AG believes in lifting Initiatives that are struggling to create sustainable financial resources and social values through targeted investment and dynamic character.

Moscow Event:

On October 27-28 in Moscow at Music Media Dome’s event, Caiz Holding AG will be shedding light on their remarkable accomplishment in the cryptocurrency world; they will share how they are able to become the first Islamic compliant cryptocurrency and letting the world experience the most reliable, transparent, robustly seamless transactions globally.

Caizcoin can provide a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to Wall Street and large-bank institutions by removing the need for resources such as paper contracts and office space.

At Blockchain Life 2021 event in Music Media Dome, Caizcoin team will be there to General Sponsor the first Islamic compliant cryptocurrency to let people educate about DeFi, which has evolved old ways of transactions and introduced us to smart contracts with which it replaced financial institutions, which will help the entire humanity have the most seamlessly smooth transparent services ever globally with just a single click.

Islam-driven Caizcoin ecosystem

Everything in the Caiz holding AG environment follows Islamic rules and regulations. The proposal combines a future financial system with the historical philosophy of Islamic Finance while adhering to the present trend of secure commerce, with its design based on justice, honesty, impartiality, and the welfare of all its investors and trustworthy partners. Caizcoin promotes Islamic values and ethics by creating an innovative blockchain-based financial solution based on Islamic economic principles.

You can exchange your cryptocurrencies for real money and buy anything from anywhere in the globe, but that’s not the end of the tale. Furthermore, the Caiz wallet is the most flexible, hyper-secure wallet, providing its clients with complete transparency and security at all times. Because client happiness is the primary concern, the company provides easy-to-understand information to its users.

Caiz Holding AG helps Businesses grow:

Caiz Holding AG believes in lifting others, as that’s the true trait of a great leader. The Caizcoin, the most significant revolution for displaying Islamic finance and its genuine spirit throughout the general public worldwide.

Even if your project is struggling to generate long-term financial resources for your stakeholders, our firm may drive projects to produce long-term economic and social benefits through focused investment and dynamic nature.

What makes Caizcoin Unique?

Caizcoin is a different, moral, and one-of-a-kind Islamic financial idea of cryptocurrency. Caizcoin distinguishes itself from other cryptocurrencies since its concept is designed to serve the best interests of the investor and consumer, following the rules and regulations of ISLAM. While the primary focus is on the client’s needs, it is caring, personal, and transparent services through cryptocurrencies.

● Caizcoin is a legal form of payment for everyone around the Globe.

● Their objective is to use the profits for individual benefit while also applying the concept of zakat to aid those in need among all.

● Caizcoin offers a low transaction fee and allows the customers to trade worldwide smoothly.

● It can handle 3000 transactions per second in each ledger and generates a new ledger every 5 seconds. Each transaction takes between 0-3 seconds to complete.

