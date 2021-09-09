Caizcoin is launching an exhibit at the fifth annual worldwide event of world-renowned Blockchain Expo series, to be held in London on September 6-7, 2021. The expo is happening in the famous Business Design Centre, and virtually on September 13-15, 2021. It will bring together important industries from around the world for two days of high-level material and conversation in four co-located events covering Blockchain, IoT, Cyber Security & Cloud, AI, and Big Data.

Caizcoin, the world’s first Islamic cryptocurrency, has recently decided to exhibit in London.

Caizcoin’s team has envisioned an Islamic DeFi platform that provides financial independence to investors worldwide while also protecting them from the risks of the turbulent crypto market. Its objective is to enable investors to participate in the lucrative cryptocurrency industry while adhering to the Islamic banking system’s moral qualities. The creators wanted to transform the current status of crypto operations and establish higher standards for future platforms. This unique effort would allow the Muslims to profit financially in a safe digital environment previously unattainable.

Caizcoin was founded by a group of developers to create a financial service that would provide utility to the financial sector. The organization focuses on pushing innovative projects to create long-term economic and social benefits through focused investments and active impact.

Caizcoin has come a long way in a short time thanks to its one-of-a-kind blockchain technology. Caizcoin was formed in Germany in 2018 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Caiz Holding AG, headquartered in Cham, Switzerland. Caiz Holding AG collaborates with top developers to create a platform that will completely transform the crypto space. Caiz Holding AG is a long-term investment firm specializing in emerging technology. Innovative initiatives are driven by active involvement and focused investments on creating long-term economic and social value for the company and its shareholders.

Well-known lawyers, past board members, a compliance and audit officer, a former judge-notary, and a lawyer as secretary make up the company’s management. With all of these specialists on board, the firm has built a world-class cryptocurrency ideally suited for every investor throughout the world, with a special focus on the Islamic community, which has previously been unable to benefit from the current blockchain technology.

Caizcoin is set to outperform all of its opponents in terms of technology. Caizchain (the platform’s native blockchain) has high-performance features such as a distributed ledger, reduced transaction fees, and a sophisticated consensus algorithm. Caizcoin’s API is extremely user-friendly and aids in the smooth flow of user engagement. It streamlines processes and transforms complex Caizchain data into usable and intelligible data for consumers. The team designed caiz tokens to facilitate transactions and connect the crypto community quickly. Owners of the Caiz tokens, a Muslim cryptocurrency, will be able to trade them at any moment on a worldwide market and become liquidity providers for the pools. Furthermore, a hyper-secure wallet ensures the highest level of data and token protection. It will allow consumers to complete transactions that are simple and painless.

The cryptocurrency sector is infamous for its instability, with malicious behaviors cropping up in various forms and shapes from time to time. Under such circumstances, Caizcoin’s efforts to create a moral platform will be highly advantageous to small investors looking for secure investments. The Caiz team has stated on several occasions that their creative financial solution will assist the Muslim crypto community in multiplying the returns on their investments and that it will be beneficial to everybody, regardless of their background or religious affiliation.

Caizcoin’s developer team collaborated closely with worldwide scholars, famous economists, business professionals, and IT experts to create Caizchain, an innovative blockchain. It features low transaction fees, a distributed ledger, a top-notch consensus algorithm, and transaction speeds that outperform all current blockchains. Caizcoin has created a user-intuitive interface and extensively tested its API on different factors to assure high-quality performance and scalability.