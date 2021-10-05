Ravendex is the first decentralized exchange on the Cardano ecosystem. It is powered by $RAVE, a native token used to facilitate transactions on the launchpad. The team at Ravendex intends to raise funds through its private sale starting October 5, 2021. This press release serves as a notice to all crypto enthusiasts about the private sale and its related benefits.

Why Join The Token Sale?

Ravendex is a first-of-its-kind Cardano-based crypto exchange. The exchange facilitates instant crypto transactions. There are so many reasons to consider being part of the Ravendex bandwagon. First, you can swap any Cardano-based tokens and sell them to make a profit.

Secondly, as a liquidity provider, you stand at an advantageous position owing to the fact that you will earn interest from your pooled assets. Additionally, all Ravendex users will enjoy massive rewards, including paying a reduced fee to make payments on the Ravendex platform.

Ravendex has a native token with the symbol “$RAVE.” Users can use this token to make payment for goods and services on the exchange. The token has a total supply of 1 billion coins in circulation. Ravendex will grow or scale to become a fully decentralized autonomous community where token holders will have the right to vote and be voted for.

How To Buy $RAVE Token?

The process of buying a $RAVE token is simple and straightforward. All you need to do is to follow this step-by-step guide to the latter:

Visit the private sale page via https://sale.ravendex.io/

Click on the “buy $RAVE” button

If you are an existing $RAVE user, login to your account; otherwise, click the create a new account button.

Complete the account creation form and proceed to buy $RAVE.

The private sale starts on October 5th, 2021. Early buyers will enjoy massive rewards, including an opportunity to be part of the Ravendex community.

A public sale will soon be launched after the private sale. The public sale will come in 5 phases, with 100 million $RAVE tokens available for purchase at $0.005 per coin.

Additionally, the team at Ravendex will organize a seed Phase where more than 200 million $RAVE will be made available for investors to purchase at $0.006 per token. For more details on how to purchase $RAVE during the private sale, read this guide

About Ravendex

Ravendex is a Cardano-based decentralized exchange that lets crypto traders trade Cardano native tokens with ease. At its core, Ravendex is a cross-chain decentralized exchange using the EUTXO model. The project has a liquidity pool where investors pool in their resources for borrowers to make profits. In turn, borrowers will repay the borrowed assets with a little interest. The lending and borrowing functionality is permissible through the updated Alonzo Hard Fork.

Ravendex is unique and different from other Cardano-powered projects. The fees charged by the Ravendex team is one of the least in the industry. More so, if you pay your transaction fees with $RAVE, you will enjoy a discount plus other benefits. Ravendex parades a team of experienced and competent individuals with vast years of experience in the blockchain and fintech space.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ravendexlabs

Telegram: http://t.me/ravendexlabs

Github: https://github.com/Ravendexlabs

Media Contact:

Company: Ravendex Labs

Contact Name: Raven

E-mail: hello@ravendex.io

Location: Dublin

Website: https://ravendex.io/