Cerra.io has been making significant strides lately, with the successful launch of our second product on the mainnet. Now, we offer both a DEX and P2P-Lending services on a single platform. The team has also introduced a Profit-Sharing module, which will go live shortly after the public sale wraps up. Currently, it’s undergoing an audit, and once finalized, the full potential of the CERRA token will be unleashed. Token holders will then be entitled to 100% of the ADA profits generated by the platform.

All of this has been achieved during the period of 8 months, where we mostly bootstrapped all development, marketing activities and audits. Showing the true dedication by the team to the Cardano Community.

Public Sale Details

✅Where? https://sale.cerra.io/

✅Date: 12.00 UTC June 11th, 2024

✅CERRA Tokens Allocated: 10M (20% of the total supply)

✅Sale Type: Pro Rata

✅Total Raise Goal: 8M ADA

✅Estimated Price Per CERRA: 0.8 ADA

✅Sale Duration: 48h

✅Token Distribution: Airdropped After the Event Completion, refunds and referral rewards also Airdropped post event

Future Project Development

Pool Lending – The second phase of our lending protocol embarks on a Peer-to-Pool approach. This progression necessitates comprehensive research and development efforts to formulate a structure akin to established entities such as AAVE and analogous counterparts in the cryptocurrency domain.

Decentralized Derivatives Trading – We see derivatives as a conjunction between P2P lending and Spot Swaps, which can be achieved by introducing/altering these parameters: Position, Shorting, Longing, Leverage and so on. Each parameter will have the functionality of more commonly used trading experience via centralized exchanges.

Decentralized Oracles 2.0 – Cerra.io lending is already running with the help of decentralized oracles that we’ve built in-house. It was the first iteration and the team has plans to upgrade it to version 2.0 which will enhance the current setup with evolving DEX landscape and functionalities.

Token utility – Profit Sharing Module

Given that CERRA utility token holders are actual owners of the platform, they are incentivized to actively utilize and advocate for the platform. This active engagement directly enhances the value of their tokens. Entities holding a substantial portion of the total token supply are motivated to invest in and enhance the platform, thereby increasing returns not only for themselves but also for the wider community.

Staking – Stake your $CERRA tokens, receive a proportional amount of 100% of platform profits.

DAO voting – Allocate your $CERRA tokens and contribute to Cerra.io development and operational direction.

Farming – Provide liquidity to AMM Pools / Lending Pools / Derivatives and receive $CERRA incentives.

Governance – Propose or vote on certain platform features, upgrades, resource allocation and more.

Referral System

Each community member can become a CERRA token sale referral. Once a wallet is connected, an automatic referral code is generated. After sharing the code with your friends, and they participate in the event, you receive a commission, equal to 10% of their contribution, paid in CERRA tokens.

As of today – there are over 200 referral codes generated which shows the commitment by the community from the early stages of the project!

Visit sale.cerra.io for all the details and purchase form, it will only be up for 48 hours!

