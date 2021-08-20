After an abysmal July, the world of DeFi is once again picking up speed – with Cardano ahead of the pack. As the price of Cardano soars to new heights, its widespread community is looking for projects that will accelerate the seismic reorientation of the DeFi industry away from Ethereum.

KICK.IO, a non-custodial fundraising launchpad on the Cardano Network, promises to kick this plan into gear. To achieve its goals, it has chosen to hold its IEO on ExMarkets on September 16th, a decentralized exchange that is increasingly becoming a household name within the Cardano community. Following the successful public sales of ADAX and YaySwap (among many others) – the choice of the platform does not surprise anyone.

KICK.IO platform is expected to mature into the place where Cardano’s extensive community can come together to fund high-growth projects, and pick tomorrow’s winners. Led by a team of finance professionals, KICK.IO offers full Cardano native token support, as well as a suite of project kickstarting and endorsement capabilities projects need to thrive and prosper. In looking out for the interests of investors, KICK.IO ensures that only the most credible and promising projects make it through — the ones with the highest potential to make a meaningful contribution to the Cardano ecosystem.

KICK Public Sale – Launching September 16, 2021

KICK.IO’s sale is set to go public on 16 September and is already heavily oversubscribed by both retail and institutional investors, and with the hard cap sitting at $22,680,000, the possibilities are endless. Phase 1 of the token sale will see 24,500,000 tokens being sold for $0.22 per token, and phase 2 of the token sale will see 14,000,000 tokens being sold for $0.26 per token. Visit the website to find out more about the token sale or Reach out to KICK.IO’s Sales team!

