A marketplace for NFTs launched by Travala.com Co-founder Matt Luczynski will debut heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury’s NFT collection as it bids to become the go-to market to buy, sell, trade and bid on NFTs, and deliver a knockout blow to competing platforms.

Matt, now CEO of HoDooi.com, co-founded successful blockchain travel business Travala.com, before leading it to global success and an eventual high profile merger.

He is now working to make HoDooi.com THE one-stop shop to buy, sell,create and re-sell NFTs.

The platform, launching this summer, will allow users to list, auction and bid on NFTs created anywhere in the space, including artworks created and minted on NFT platforms such as Rarible and OpenSea, and unique collections created by global sports brands, such as NBA Top Shots.

One of HoDooi.com’s first collaborations will be a collection of NFTs created by Fomo Labs and focused on Tyson Fury, the two-times world heavyweight boxing champion of the world and famously known as the ‘Gypsy King’. HoDooi.com has been working closely with its partner Fomo Labs and Tyson Fury’s team at Goldstar Promotions on this project.

Speaking from Las Vegas where he is currently training, a clearly excited Fury said:

“HoDooi.com will be the official NFT marketplace to launch my NFT collection, looking forward to showing my fans and their users what we’ve created. Get ready for the release you big dossers!”

Gap In Market

Matt said he is excited about the partnership and decided to set up HoDooi.com and move into the hugely popular NFT sector after noticing a gap for a reliable and user-friendly NFT marketplace.

“We are going to make HoDooi.com the eBay of NFTs,” he said. “The platform will allow our users to create auctions for their NFTs, list those they have bought elsewhere, and browse what will be a thriving marketplace for digital artwork, moments and collectibles.

“We’re hugely proud of Tyson’s decision to launch his first foray into the world of blockchain art and NFTs on our platform. He is a household name who has experienced everything the world of elite sport, and celebrity life can throw at you.

“Alongside Tyson we’re working with a range of high-profile names from actors to sports stars with the aim of bringing their collections to HoDooi.com”.

HoDooi.com is a multichain platform that will launch with Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum support, before moving to incorporate other compatible blockchains as the platform grows.

Hodooi.com is the multi-chain marketplace to create, buy, sell and re-sell NFTs, secured by blockchain technology and powered by the HOD token.

