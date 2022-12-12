Surges in the cryptocurrency market often mark Christmas and many major holidays. Most tokens increase in value due to increased usage/traffic, and presale events continue to boom.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is no different, as the developers have put a user-friendly, utility-packed protocol together to ensure its users get the best of their Dogeliens experience, Christmas or not.

Similarly, some older altcoins and new releases like Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) are looking to break into top positions on crypto charts. Stay tuned as we deliver festive updates on Dogeliens and its counterparts.

Cardano – The Sustainable Blockchain

Cardano is one of the most famous altcoins in the crypto space, known for its fast network and low charges. The network features a new blockchain model consisting of two individual chains for handling different aspects of transaction processing.

The Cardano blockchain has a computing and a settlement layer; both work closely with the Proof-of-Stake Ouroboros protocol to ensure the network services are of quality standards. The computing layer handles transaction validation and execution. The protocol helps reduce the energy needed for such processing and, consequently, the network charge.

The Cardano Settlement Layer compiles the user accounts and ledgers and ensures the balances on individual wallets are accurate. The Ouroboros protocol is located within the Settlement Layer, providing quick and efficient account balancing.

Cardano is scheduling some key upgrades to see the network gain a massive following in the cryptocurrency market. The developers would be adding smart contracts to make this December one to remember.

ApeCoin – Transforming The NFT Sector

ApeCoin (APE) belongs to a blue-chip NFT project, the Bored Ape Yacht Club, which designed the token to power their Metaverse platform. The coin is based on an ERC-20 standard, making it compatible with the Ethereum network, and creating an immersive user experience.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club wanted to create a Decentralized Autonomous Organization to create a Metaverse space specifically for its members. The Metaverse platform will feature gaming and NFT merchandise, and the ApeCoin (APE) token will be a primary mode of payment within the forum.

Like other Metaverse platforms, ApeCoin (APE) will support users in generating personalized tokens from various digital media. The NFTs will not be applicable within the games, but they can be transferred or exchanged between users on the network. Already, the early users are entitled to some NFTs at lower rates than the regular ones.

ApeCoin (APE) is a DAO, which indicates that each community member has a say in the developments. The DAO is essential to ensuring each user is actively involved in the platform’s progress.

Dogeliens – Educating The Humanoid Masses

Dogeliens (DOGET) is the latest token to launch in the Metaverse, and the presale is ongoing as the developers hope to get an active community running by the launch date. Dogeliens (DOGET) proposes a futuristic goal to become the significant interplanetary currency used shortly. While this will take some years to realize, the coin has more realistic features it will provide to its current members.

Dogeliens (DOGET) features a multifaceted Metaverse ecosystem, Puptopia, which comprises gaming, education, and NFT trade. Like many Metaverse platforms, Dogeliens will add Play-to-Earn games as an integral part of its ecosystem, where users will get rewards for competing against AI and real-life users.

The earnings are withdrawable and can be used to level in-game. Also, the gaming platform acts as an NFT incubator, so users can generate NFT assets and place them for sale in the store.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is also interested in breeding DeFi-literate users, enlightening them on the several benefits of DeFi and how to make profits from them. The virtual learning space is the University of Barkington, which will offer free educational material on various DeFi topics. The NFT store displays NFTs for sale, and users can come to collect their favorite tokens among the available ones.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.