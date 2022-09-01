The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).

Chronoly.io (CRNO) offers real-world use cases in the true sense. Chronoly.io’s (CRNO) stability, security, and profitability are so promising that people thronged to Chronoly.io, and all the tokens were sold out during its pre-sale. Chronoly.io’s CRNO holders have already gained 560% from the token, and the growth is sure to rise further.

Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) losing Investors’ Trust

Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have witnessed a colossal loss in their value during the recent market crash. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) was already low, but their user base was high, which resulted in their value skyrocketing. However, their user base is shrinking now, and so is their market standing.

The current value of Dogecoin (DOGE) is about 91% below its all-time high of $0.74. At present, a DOGE can be purchased at $0.06. On the other hand, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is being traded at $0.000012, a 62.05% drop from its all-time high of $0.000032.

The loss in their value is the outcome of many reasons, but the most prominent cause is that both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) do not have any real-world use. The prices of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are dependent only on market hype and speculation. Therefore, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) suffered a heavy loss when the crypto market crashed, as it wiped out all the speculation and hype.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) became two of the worst performers in recent times, causing worry among investors. Consequently, investors have been shedding Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for other projects, causing the number of holders to plummet significantly.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) Attracts Investors from Other Projects

Encompassing all dimensions of success, Chronoly.io (CRNO) has sketched a tremendous success picture in the world of cryptocurrencies. Although Chronoly.io is a new player, its CRNO token has surpassed the expectations of investors with its performance. Chronoly.io’s CRNO has swayed the market with a growth rate of about 560% during its pre-sale phase.

The one-of-its-kind Chronoly.io project has introduced a unique business roadmap. Thus, its value is expected to rise another 2,500%-5,000% in the next few months. Notably, Chronoly.io’s CRNO token price has also shot up from $0.01 to $0.066 in just a few months since its launch.

Chronoly.io is a digital marketplace where people are allowed to make a fractional investment in rare collectable watches. To allow several people to co-own a high-end luxury watch, Chronoly.io first buys a physical version of collectable timepieces and mints their NFTs. The platform allows people to invest in NFTs for as low as $10.

Chronoly.io’s NFTs are backed by real-world physical watches, making the price of Chronoly.io (CRNO) resistant to market sentiments. So, the value of Chronoly.io’s NFTs, which are backed by rare collectable watches, is bound to increase. This encourages more investors to go for the Chronoly.io (CRNO) project, which can be seen in its performance during the pre-sale phase.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) holders can also stake their tokens in Chronoly.io’s lending pool to bag extra income. Besides, Chronoly.io CRNO holders are also eligible for lucky draws that the company will hold every month. The winners of these lucky draws will be given a physical luxury watch.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.