Premier DeFi ecosystem, CODI Finance, is releasing the IDO of $CODI, its native and governance token.

On November 7th, 2021, CODI Finance, a new ecosystem powered by Solana Blockchain, released the IDO of its native token, $CODI. CODI aspires to be the “ultimate DeFi ecosystem” by leveraging Solana’s high-speed, low-latency, and transaction costs. In addition, CODI also wishes to improve the DeFi industry’s DEX and lending sector by developing a platform with an appealing and user-friendly interface, as well as a diverse set of features.

With its unique IDO launchpad protocol and decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, CODI Finance is a breath of fresh air in DeFi, particularly in the Solana ecosystem. Only Solana can deliver the CODI’s IDO launchpad’s delicate balance of interoperability, scalability, speed, efficiency, and governance. In a decentralized and interoperable environment powered by Solana, retail investors would fund innovative DeFi projects via the CODI’s IDO launchpad. In addition, the CODI ecosystem would ensure token distribution, automate token claims, and offer participants a decentralized KYC model.

CODI also intends to launch a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, through which users will be able to obtain loans in a decentralized and transparent manner. The lending and borrowing sector accounts for more than 60% of the total market cap of the DeFi industry and is a better model than the traditional loan system.

Information About CODI’s IDO

The IDO for CODI tokens began on November 7th and will last for a week before the IEO begins on November 15th. The CODI ecosystem’s native token, $CODI, would provide liquidity and act as a governance token, with the CODI ecosystem implementing an active user governance model in the form of a DAO.

The IDO’s total supply is limited to 33 million $CODI, or 10% of the total supply of 330 million $CODI. This IDO also allows you to get in early and low cost, with 5000 CODI token listed for 1 SOL and unlocked.

CODI is a promising project, as evidenced by the success of its early-October private sale.

CODI’s IDO would take place on CODI’s IDO platform https://mint.codi.finance/ giving users insight into the CODI ecosystem’s innovativeness.

CODI is giving retail investors who missed out on the private sale another chance.

For more information on this project, please visit Codi.finance, or you can join the community by following their social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Codi_Finance

Discord: https://discord.gg/gyUadGhScv

Telegram: https://t.me/codi_finance_community