AscendEX, a global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of the Coin98 token (C98) under the pair USDT/C98 on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. UTC. In celebration of the C98 listing, AscendEX will work with the C98 team to launch multiple, limited-time, promotional events, taking place from Sept. 9, 1:00 a.m. UTC to Sept. 16, 12:00 a.m. UTC. By depositing, trading, and staking C98 tokens, users will be offered the chance to share pooled rewards worth up to 90,000 USDT!

Coin98 is an all-in-one, multichain DeFi platform, with a full suite of products including Coin98 Wallet, Coin98 Exchange, and Coin98 Bridge. Coin98 is not only a wallet, but an all inclusive DeFi platform, offering multichain services. Users can interact with over 25 blockchains simultaneously with just one passphrase. Users don’t have to switch between chains anymore. All their assets from all relevant blockchains are on one screen. The C98 token is the native utility token, used for ecosystem development, staking, governance, and unique membership rights.

Coin98 believes that similar projects serve to provide healthy competition in the market and will make the ecosystem more robust overall. The main goal of the Coin98 platform is to drive mass blockchain adoption, and they are working to make that happen in a number of key areas where Coin98 holds an advantage over the competition.

First, the multi-chain engine, which is unique to the Coin98 Wallet, is the first multi-chain compatible wallet engine, meaning users can interact with different wallets on different blockchains simultaneously with one single passphrase, removing complicated requirements for switching between chains. They aim to build a complete DeFi infrastructure that offers features like swapping, lending, borrowing, yield farming, derivatives, and more. By offering a simple UX to engage novice users and providing advanced features for professional traders, Coin98 is built to support mass adoption of various user types.

The second major advantage Coin98 offers is their dedicated customer support service. As the DeFi ecosystem expands, most DeFi protocols focus on delivering products without consideration for user needs. At Coin98, customer support is a top priority and ensures a strong relationship between users and the platform which drives product evolution and new feature development.

In addition, Coin98 is fast moving and has years of experience operating in volatile markets. They have been developing their product since 2017 and have gone through various market cycles and understand how to survive the ups and downs of crypto markets. They have become very successful at building new product features that adapt to the constantly evolving market landscape. They believe as markets continue to evolve and grow, the teams who can adapt quickly will ultimately come out on top.

The geographic targeting of users is an important facet of the Coin98 product offering. While other DeFi protocols are focused on Western markets, Coin98 takes aim at the Asian markets, specifically where in the region they are based, where they have a deep understanding of the local market sentiment and conditions. They also believe that most trading volume on DeFi protocols comes from Asian markets, making it a particularly attractive region for them to focus on.

AscendEX is committed to the growth of DeFi projects, and platforms like Coin98, especially when catering to Asian markets where AscendEX has a strong following and user base. AscendEX’s commitment to listing projects like Coin98 shows its support of the evolution and adoption of the DeFi ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

For more information and updates, please visit:

About Coin98

Coin98 is an All In One Multichain DeFi Platform, with a full suite of products including Coin98 Wallet, Coin98 Exchange and Coin98 Bridge. Coin98 is not only a wallet but an all-in-one DeFi platform offering services for multichain protocols.

For more information and updates, please visit:

