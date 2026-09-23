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Tournament grinders at CoinPoker are already looking forward to another multi-million dollar crypto tournament, with the Global Online Poker Championship (GOPC) now nearing its conclusion.

It’s dubbed “The One” and features a staggering $5 million prize pool, including a $1 million cash reward for the champion.

According to the schedule released by CoinPoker, this tournament will kick off on October 4, and run through October 12, 2026, delivering eight days of non-stop dramatic poker action.

THE ONE is coming guys Super exciting times in Poker right now One insane tournament, one insanely lucky winner Excited to get playing on @CoinPoker_OFF real soon! Take your best shot at The One pic.twitter.com/Lxgv4u0gKn — Jacob Crypto Bury (@BuryCrypto) September 22, 2026

Players can start booking their seats from September 28, the same day the GOPC concludes, through satellites and freerolls.

Introducing The One

Leading crypto poker site CoinPoker continues to steal the show with its regular schedule of lucrative tournaments and giveaways.

Within a few months, the platform has hosted the World Poker Masters and Battle of Malta Online Series, while currently running the GOPC, with all three featuring multi-million dollar prize pools.

The GOPC, for example, carries a whopping $50 million overall prize pool across 700 Medal Events, which helps explain why it continues to feature fierce competition among tournament stalwarts.

The One will build on this momentum when it goes live on October 4, putting players head-to-head for a $1 million top prize.

Alongside this cash reward, the winner will also receive an engraved physical trophy, as well as a digital trophy in their Trophy cabinet.

The goal, according to CoinPoker, is to add this tournament to its lineup of annual flagship events without altering its structure or format.

And as per the released schedule, The One will feature 26 Day 1 flights, with three running per day to enable players to join at convenient hours, regardless of their time zone.

Day 1 flights conclude on October 11, and survivors will advance to Day 2 the following day for a final shot at glory.

Players can enter as many Day 1 flights as they wish, and if they qualify for Day 2 more than once, only their largest chip stack will carry over.

But here’s where things get interesting: CoinPoker has introduced a “Flight Buy-In Back” policy to provide a cash refund of the $250 buy-in for every entry that makes it through Day 2. There will also be a re-entry promo; so three players who re-enter the most can earn free tournament tickets.

How to Join “The One” Crypto Giveaway

Let’s highlight the various pathways through which tournament enthusiasts can join “The One.”

Pay the $250 buy-in directly.

Join freerolls, direct satellites, or step satellites to enter the Day 1 flights for free or at a relatively low cost.

Win CoinPoker’s September Discord Hero to earn a $250 free ticket to The One, along with a coaching session, a temporary Discord Hero role, and many more.

Why Crypto Players Adore CoinPoker

CoinPoker has grown increasingly popular among crypto poker players due to its year-round tournament schedule, varied game options, reliable payout system, and large-scale bonus structure.

The platform’s high-traffic cash game variants are a major draw, ranging from Texas Hold’em and Pot-Limit Omaha to 5 Card Pot Limit Omaha, 6 Card Pot Limit Omaha, Double Board Bomb Pots, and All-In or Fold (AoF), ensuring that players of all levels find something that suits their preferences.

Another key selling point is its packed tournament schedule, which includes daily and weekly events as well as special series such as the ongoing GOPC, giving players more ways to play and win big.

CoinPoker accepts several crypto payment methods, as well as credit cards in some selected countries. In terms of bonuses, the platform also excels.

Every new player will receive a 150% bonus of up to $2000, while existing players benefit from CoinRewards, which distributes $7 million a month through CoinRaces, Splash Pots, and Bankroll Boosts.

A few weeks ago, CoinPoker announced 3-Bet Club, a paid subscription service built to help members make the most of their gameplay.

The site also recently launched a Play For Fun app; so players can explore Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and daily tournaments using free Play Chips.