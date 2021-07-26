With several features, including trading, crypto debit cards, and remittances, CoinZoom, a fully regulated platform, facilitates cryptocurrency use in the physical world by supplying digitized alternatives to traditional financial services offerings.

Crypto-Based Services Offerings To Bolster Real-World Uses

With the tailwinds of cryptocurrency’s meteoric climb over the last few years, more and more crypto-based services are joining the momentum. Among the long list of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, all aimed at accelerating the mainstream adoption of crypto, CoinZoom, the next-generation cryptocurrency exchange, has cemented itself as a significant contributor to the advancing decentralized revolution.

Even though centralized financial systems dominate the global economy, the growing shortcomings of these dated ecosystems are forcing the global population to seek out alternatives. By design, centralized finance is full of friction, including excessive control by regulatory and financial organizations, sluggish transaction throughput, and rising fees and surcharges.

While decentralization is one solution to these problems, the technological expertise required to use cryptocurrencies and the complications of operating digital wallets makes it difficult for larger populations to experience these innovations. To address centralized finance issues and make crypto more mass-market accessible, CoinZoom delivers a range of products designed to help people worldwide employ cryptocurrencies in real-world use cases.

In a bid to drive the mainstream adoption of crypto, CoinZoom has positioned itself as a fully regulated entity with operating licenses across different countries. Led by a team of international financial and regulatory experts, CoinZoom is registered under a US Money Services Business license and serves as a licensed Australian Digital Currency Exchange. The platform has also applied for an E-Money License in the European Union and a BitLicense in the US.

Established in 2018, CoinZoom has positioned itself as one of the few exchanges that follow the AML, KYC, FinCEN, and OFAC regulations needed to operate in more than 140 countries. CoinZoom users gain access to a fully regulated, secure, and transparent trading platform that powers trading in more than 30 cryptocurrencies across 120 markets.

In addition to offering an institutional-grade trading platform, CoinZoom distinguishes itself from competitors by offering two unique services: CoinZoom Visa cards and a peer-to-peer remittance service called ZoomMe. Both of these features are designed to help global users leverage the potential of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

ZoomMe, a peer-to-peer remittance service by CoinZoom, is challenging leading payment providers in today’s centralized ecosystem. Using its native ZOOM utility token, CoinZoom wallet, and the underlying blockchain technology, ZoomMe allows users to transfer fiat and cryptocurrencies across borders without fees.

Furthering its mission of making digital assets available to the masses, CoinZoom recently launched a range of CoinZoom Visa cards, allowing its users to easily spend their crypto and fiat balances across 53 million merchant stores worldwide.

CoinZoom global debit cards are powered by the VISA network and come in five different tiers, each offering its set of rewards, cash back, and discounts based on the user’s wallet balance. Each time the user uses their card to make a payment, their crypto wallet balance is converted into fiat and transferred to the vendor.

With a series of new products and services in the pipeline, CoinZoom aims to propel more widespread adoption and acceptance of cryptocurrencies while ensuring that global populations benefit from the growing acceptance of digital assets.