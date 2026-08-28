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The crypto market has suddenly regained momentum, with Bitcoin pushing back above $70,000 and Ethereum also recording a sharp rebound on August 20, 2026. Bitcoin opened at $69,289.44 on Thursday, while reports later put BTC above $71,000 as risk appetite returned to digital assets. Ethereum also rallied strongly, with reports placing ETH above $2,300 during the latest move.

That renewed market activity is creating a familiar question for crypto investors: where is the next opportunity before the broader market has fully priced it in? ConConAI ($CON) is attracting attention from precisely that angle.

The project’s Phase 1 presale has now moved toward the 65% mark, after 34% of the allocation was sold in its first two days. $CON is still available at the Phase 1 price of $0.005, ahead of five presale stages and a targeted $0.01 DEX listing.

Looking at the rapid progress of the presale, investors could be stacking up before the price increases in phase 2.

Phase 1 Is Approaching 65% as Accumulation Accelerates

The ConConAI presale follows a clearly defined pricing schedule in which $CON increases by $0.001 at each successive phase, creating different entry prices depending on when participants join. The price structure means an increase of 20%, 16.67%, 14.29%, 12.5%, and 11.11% in the five phases, respectively. From the first presale phase to the targeted DEX listing, the stated price difference is 100%.

The purchasing-power effect is easy to calculate. At $0.005, $1,000 buys 200,000 $CON before any applicable bonus. At $0.01, the same amount buys 100,000 $CON. As a result, participants entering at the lower presale price can acquire twice the number of tokens for the same nominal contribution.

However, this comparison does not represent a guaranteed 100% investment return. The $0.01 figure is a project-stated listing target, not a guaranteed market valuation. Once trading begins, $CON’s price will be influenced by supply and demand, liquidity, adoption, market conditions, and the project’s execution.

The defined phase structure nevertheless provides a transparent way to compare entry prices. Every completed phase raises the stated cost of acquiring $CON.

That makes the remaining Phase 1 allocation notable, particularly with 64% reportedly sold. Tokens remaining in this phase are priced at $0.005 before the planned transition to $0.006.

The Countdown to the DEX Listing Is Getting Closer

ConConAI has also put a firm deadline around the transition from presale to public trading. The project states that the presale ends by November 9, 2026, at the latest, or earlier if it sells out.

Token claim and DEX listing are scheduled to occur no later than November 12, 2026, with the latest date written into the contract. If the presale sells out earlier, the project states that claim and listing can happen sooner.

For Phase 1 participants, several key milestones remain worth watching:

Phase 1 continues to progress toward its allocation limit.

$0.005 remains the current Phase 1 price.

The next presale phase is expected to introduce a higher token price.

November 12, 2026 is the maximum stated date for on-chain claims and the targeted listing.

With each presale stage, $CON moves closer to its planned DEX launch, where broader market participation and price discovery could begin.

Utility Beyond A Mere Narrative: Crypto & AI-Powered Commerce

The latest crypto rally is bringing liquidity and risk appetite back into the market, but investors are still searching for narratives that can extend beyond the next Bitcoin move. Artificial intelligence remains one of those narratives.

ConConAI is positioned at the intersection of AI, consumer decision-making, and crypto infrastructure.

Rather than building another generic chatbot, the project is developing specialist AI advisors designed around specific categories.

Its existing advisor lineup includes FlyawAI, focused on travel; AInvest, focused on investment orientation; and FindYourCrib, focused on property discovery. The wider platform lists additional advisor concepts across areas including cars, film and entertainment, money, and other consumer decisions.

ConConAI’s broader argument is that consumers increasingly want an AI system to narrow down choices rather than return thousands of results.

Travel is a simple example.

A user can describe the type of trip they want — sea views, good food, a short flight or a particular hotel experience — and an advisor can translate those preferences into relevant suggestions.

That gives ConConAI a potentially broad user-acquisition strategy. And users are ultimately what can create the commercial activity behind $CON.

If people repeatedly return to ConConAI to make purchasing or investment decisions, the network has an opportunity to develop recurring commercial activity.

And recurring activity is what can potentially support sustainable token demand.

$CON Is Designed as the Payment Rail

ConConAI describes $CON as the payment mechanism for partner activity across the network.

Partners can use the token for listing, placement, and performance-based fees such as CPC, CPL, and CPA. The project also emphasizes that paying in $CON does not simply buy a higher ranking; placement is intended to be based on relevance and fit.

That distinction is important. The token is not being positioned merely as an AI-themed speculative asset.

It has a specific job inside the ecosystem. If the network grows, the project expects the number of listings and commercial interactions to grow with it.

That creates a potential connection between real platform usage and token demand.

The Presale Bonus Adds Another Accumulation Incentive

ConConAI has also introduced contribution-based $CON bonuses. Under the published structure, participants contributing $10,000 or more receive an additional 50,000 $CON, while contributions of $25,000 or more qualify for 200,000 bonus $CON, and contributions of $50,000 or more qualify for 600,000 bonus $CON.

The project states that these bonuses come from the presale pool and are distributed alongside purchased tokens at claim, making the incentive particularly relevant during the early stages of the presale.

For larger participants, the question is no longer only what price they pay. It is also how many tokens their contribution ultimately receives. More accumulated tokens also means more bonuses and ultimately higher ROI upon listing.

SolidProof Audit Gives Investors Another Checkpoint

ConConAI has also published a SolidProof audit for the $CON ecosystem. The project’s materials state that the token is an ERC-20 on Ethereum, that the contract is verified, and that the token has been independently audited by SolidProof.

The published token audit reports no critical, high, or medium-severity findings and confirms the fixed 100 million supply structure. That does not remove market risk.

An audit cannot guarantee adoption, price appreciation, or investment returns. But it gives investors another concrete piece of information to examine when comparing early-stage projects.

Why the Remaining Phase 1 Allocation Matters

The key number is approaching 50%. If Phase 1 crosses that threshold, more than half of the earliest 10 million-token allocation will have been absorbed.

The situation is particularly relevant because Phase 1 is not merely the first chronological stage. It is also the lowest advertised presale price.

Once the project moves into Phase 2, the stated price rises from $0.005 to $0.006. That is a 20% increase in the nominal presale price. Again, this does not mean the market price will automatically follow the same path.

But for buyers considering participation, the difference between entering during Phase 1 and waiting for a later phase is clearly defined.

Why $CON Is Drawing Accumulation Interest Now

ConConAI currently sits at an interesting point in its development. The project is early enough for investors to access Phase 1.

Yet it already has a functioning concept built around AI advisors, a listings platform, defined token utility, and a published roadmap.

The presale has also demonstrated early traction, with 34% of Phase 1 selling in two days and the allocation now approaching 75%. That combination is creating the type of setup retail traders often look for: real utility with measurable traction. The early-stage entry could offer investors who opt in now a chance for larger token accumulation.

Conclusion

The strongest long-term argument for $CON is not the difference between $0.005 and $0.01. It is the potential scale of the network.

ConConAI describes itself as a decision layer over a global consumption economy estimated at roughly $60 trillion, while its materials point to a projected multi-trillion-dollar AI-guided commerce opportunity by 2030. These are market-level estimates, not forecasts of ConConAI’s own revenue or market share.

Even a small share of a massive market can represent substantial activity. But users, partners, and recurring network activity will determine whether the token can build lasting value.

For investors searching for the next AI-crypto opportunity before it reaches public-market price discovery, $CON is entering a stage where the momentum is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.

ConConAI official website and $CON presale

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