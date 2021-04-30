April 30th, 2021,Tallinn, Estonia — Sportsbet.io and Australian cricket legend Brett Lee are both ‘bowling a Bitcoin’ to help bring much-needed medical supplies and support to India during the ongoing Covid crisis in the country.

Sportsbet.io ambassador and cricket legend Brett Lee spoke about his experiences in India, stating:

“India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic.

1BTC Donation

Brett Lee has donated one Bitcoin to CryptoRelief.in, a community-run fund started by Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal. And Sportsbet.io has now followed Lee’s example, also donating one Bitcoin to the cause. The generous donations represent a total of over $155,000 USD (at the time of writing).

Brett continued:

“I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I’d like to donate 1 BTC to Crypto Relief to help with purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India. “Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I’d also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times. I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.”

The CryptoRelief Mission

CryptoRelief.in’s mission is to reduce suffering by providing healthcare and essentials to those fighting for survival against Covid, welcoming donations from around the world in cryptocurrency. It has already raised more than $3 million in cryptocurrency for the cause, including donations by many high-profile figures within the crypto community such as Vitalik Buterin.

Joe McCallum, Director of Sportsbook, at Sportsbet.io spoke about Brett Lee’s Philanthropy and Sportsbet’s own involvement with the cause, stating:

“Watching Brett Lee, Pat Cummins and the wider crypto community come together to raise more than $2 million in such a short amount of time, to help fight India’s Covid emergency has been inspiring, and we absolutely needed to step up and join the effort. “We’ve been strong believers that cryptocurrency adoption can make a genuine and positive difference to the world, and the speed at which the community has moved to help India is evidence of this. Thank you to Sandeep for organising Crypto Relief, and Brett for bringing it to our attention. We similarly hope that our contribution will encourage others to stop hodling and open their crypto wallets to help India in a moment of need.”

Sportsbet.io has long been an advocate of cryptocurrency adoption, and how the technology can be used to affect positive change on global issues. This recent donation is just the latest in a string of community-based acts that continue to showcase the casino and sportsbook operator as a leader for global cryptocurrency adoption.

To help Sportsbet and CryptoRelief on their mission to fix the covid crisis in India, donations can be made by visiting CryptoRelief.in

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of the Coingaming Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English Premier League team, Southampton FC, and official betting partner of Arsenal FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit — https://sportsbet.io.

For more information about Cryptorelief.in — https://cryptorelief.in/

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Bitcoin PR Buzz Press Team

Contact Email: press@bitcoinprbuzz.com

Bitcasino is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz: Bitcoin PR Buzz has been proudly serving the crypto press release distribution needs of blockchain start-ups for over 8 years. Get your Bitcoin Press Release Distribution today.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.