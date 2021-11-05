Press Release: Crosswise is hitting significant milestones during its presale. Due to overwhelming demand, the team hit the soft cap within 14 minutes. Investors can still contribute to the Crosswise presale and do not have to undergo any KYC procedures.

November 5th, 2021 – Crosswise brings the next generation of cross-chain decentralized trading to the blockchain and crypto world. Its core focus on tighter security, convenience, cross-chain transactions, token swaps without gas fees, proper tools, and verified listings will bring the DEX industry a breath of fresh air.

More importantly, Crosswise intends to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized exchanges. Combining the best of both worlds will benefit users globally and streamline the process of exchanging or swapping digital assets. Doing so in a more efficient manner and without users worrying about trading fees will elevate Crosswise to a level above any other trading solution on the market today.

To enhance the overall DEX experience, Crosswise introduces trading and portfolio tracking tools. A much-requested feature in the crypto space and one that will bring more attention to cryptocurrencies in general. Additionally, the team brings back customer support to enhance the overall experience. An intelligent play that has merit for both novice and advanced users.

It is equally important to note that Crosswise will serve as a launchpad for new teams and projects looking to impact. Projects can benefit from incubation support, native & cross-chain token pools, and a dedicated area for token owners.

CRSS Is the native token powering the Crosswide ecosystem. It is a token built for sustainability through a deflationary mechanism and price stability. Moreover, the founders, developers, and other team members have not received a pre-allocation of tokens to ensure a fair and transparent distribution.

The presale of CRSS began on October 27, 2021, and is currently in its second round. The first round sold out within 14 minutes, confirming overwhelming demand for exposure to Crosswise and its native token. The main benefit of Crosswiseś presale is how users do not need to go through a Know-Your-Customer (KYC) process and can invest as little as 1 BUSD.

During stage one, the team sold 1 million tokens at $0.2 BUSD each. Rounds two and three have 1 million CRSS for purchase, at $0.3 BSUD and $0.6 BUSD, respectively. It is crucial to get in on the action as early as possible, as the hard cap of $1.1 million BUSD is not that far off.

The Crosswise DEX will launch in December 2021. Make sure to follow Crosswise’s social channels for news, updates, and announcements.

About Crosswise

The next-gen cross-chain Decentralized Exchange (DEX) building a seamless DeFi user experience. Crosswise bridges the gap between centralized and decentralized exchanges, aiming to bring together the best of both worlds. Crosswise is committed to its users and brings back customers service and support to the DeFi space.

