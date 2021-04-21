AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the Crowny Token (CRWNY) under the pair USDT/CRWNY on Apr 21 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Crowny has created a new platform by aligning blockchain and digital assets with the world of advertising. The platform will allow brands to develop effective campaigns to reach audiences who are enticed to listen to their messages. Users will be able to connect to their favorite brands through a smartphone application without the risk of privacy breaches.

It has become a challenge for brands to reach and interact with their potential customers through digital and traditional media. The Crowny proposition brings the right tools to help advertisers reach customers with ease while rewarding the customers with tokens for engaging with ads. Rewards play a key role on the Crowny platform driving users to interact with brands.

Crowny offers a variety of product features, including a free loyalty system for business owners, and the most compelling part of their product offering is the CRWNY token. Users can convert tokens to fiat currencies, use them to purchase products, or set them aside to be held in a wallet. The CRWNY token will first launch on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token. Crowny will be using the Wormhole bridge to Solana to support the functionalities on their platform.

Crowny connects and rewards users for engaging with their favorite brands, supporting brands to reach the right target audience while protecting users’ privacy. Users receive relevant content and offers based on their preferences, allowing them to earn CRWNY and loyalty points for interacting with those brands.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Crowny

