The quest to leverage the crypto and DeFi boom means crypto companies must constantly be innovative to serve their users. If company “A” doesn’t do it, there is every certainty that company “B” will fill in that gap. TrustToken, Phemex, and Kryll are among the many crypto companies constantly innovating and launching new features on their platform. In this article, we shall look at some of the ways these companies are evolving in order to meet the demands of their users, and serve them better.

New $USDT lending pool by TrustToken

On June 18, 2021, TrueFi launched a new USDT lending pool for collateral-free loans. According to Head of Strategy Ryan Rodenbaugh, USDT remains one of the most demanded assets by crypto borrowers – and the new pool has grown rapidly in both size and utilization.

Growing these lending pools was helped by lucrative incentives: depositors enjoyed loan interest and generous TRU token rewards totaling more than 40-50% APY. In lending, utilization is key: with much of the capital sitting unallocated, are TrueFi users “overpaying” for stablecoins deposits?

TrueFi governance was quick to respond: a new proposal adjusting pool incentives based on utilization, pegging incentives for given lending pools (of TUSD, USDC and USDT today) to their rate of borrowing – dynamically – helping TrueFi reward the most productive assets.

The pools add a new way for crypto holders to earn returns while sitting in the safe haven of stablecoins during the market’s swings. In fact, TrueFi pools may offer some of the highest earning opportunities on stablecoins – and are free of impermanent loss.

Phemex launches Learn and Earn on its platform

Since its launch in 2019, Phemex crypto and futures trading exchange has been making giant strides in the crypto space. The platform offers spot trading, contract trading, and futures trading. It seeks to position itself as the most trusted in the industry.

In its bid to educate beginners on the crypto and blockchain industry, Phemex has recently launched its “learn & earn” program. The purpose of the new feature is strictly to incentivize new crypto users.

The new feature comes with interactive videos and other intuitive lessons designed for beginners. To motivate these learners, the crypto exchange has come with a way for learners to earn rewards while they learn. At the end of each lesson, users will be presented with a short quiz for them to provide the right answers. If a user answers all the questions correctly, the user will receive a reward from the platform. This becomes a good motivation for learners to pay attention and be serious throughout the learning process.

No more struggle to understand jargon-filled information

The “learn & earn” program is designed to be beginner-friendly and offers learners a fun and easy way to understand cryptocurrency basics. Users will first learn about Phemex’s essential features and how each feature works. The program also explained how cryptocurrency works and how beginners can trade cryptos on exchanges.

Kryll allows users to create their own crypto trading strategies

Krill is a crypto trading marketplace where users can create and own trading bots. There are currently more than 270 active trading strategies on the platform. Users can also publish their trading strategies for other users to use, and the publisher makes good profit in the process. In its bid to offer efficient services to users, Kryll developed tools that allow its users to create powerful trading bots for Binance, Kraken, and Bittrex. The interesting thing is that users don’t need to have prior coding skills to use this new feature on Kryll. Creating your trading bots on the platform is as easy as drawing on a whiteboard.

Users no longer have to constantly stay in front of their computers to trade. These bots are hosted in the cloud and operate 24/7. As a user of Kryll, you can now leverage the trading bots to save time and optimize your profits.

The platform also has a marketplace which gives users access to a community of experienced crypto traders who automate their trades on Binance, Kraken, Bittrex, and HitBit. Users can test, rent and offer automated trading strategies with each other.

Building better interaction with users

The innovative approach of crypto companies like TrustToken, Phemex, and Kryll is the tip of the iceberg, considering the high number of features introduced in the crypto space every day. It is an indicator that the cryptocurrency industry is still growing, and there are still more grounds to cover. TrustToken, Phemex, Kryll, and other crypto platforms are persistently leveraging the crypto boom to interact better with their users.

