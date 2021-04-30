An important education platform has been born in Eastern Europe, a new online resource that invites Romania to document daily on the digital currency Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

crypto.ro was launched in order to provide analysis, current news, legislative information about the new electronic payment system and about decentralized digital currencies that can be used from anywhere in the world.

Readers of the platform can already benefit from the documented technical analysis on the bidding area, Bitcoin consolidation and Ethereum performance.

Coins of this type appeared in 2009, when Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin, now revolutionizing the financial industry.

It is worth mentioning that they circulate entirely only in the online environment, which is why they are also called virtual money, and currently, they are not accepted by any government as a national currency. What should be mentioned about Bitcoin at this time is that it can be sent from one user to another without the need for an intermediary (such as banks).

Transactions made through cryptocurrencies are secured, and their history is saved in a ledger, from where they can no longer be changed once they have been registered.

All this information, explained in detail, plus many others updates can be found in the News category. Here, readers will discover weekly publications and articles on the latest developments in the peer-to-peer electronic money market, the growth of this type of currency, but also about the possible entry of cryptocurrencies in the reserves of central banks.

The section called Legislation will include information on updated laws in Romania on how to legally buy and trade cryptocurrencies, so that each user can safely explore this new emerging market.

The Education section will serve both businesses and regular investors who need to understand what digital currencies are and how they can be used.

Digital payments promise to be more and more widespread in the future, and it is important that information about cryptocurrencies reaches as many people as possible and is available in most of the regions.

According to Agerpres.ro, Sweden is one of the first countries in the world to consider introducing a digital currency. The Central Bank of Sweden is already conducting a pilot project in partnership with Accenture Plc to introduce an electronic crown based on the same blockchain technology as that used by other digital currencies, such as Bitcoin.

The future of online transactions looks promising.

crypto.ro

