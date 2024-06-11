In a shocking turn of events that has stirred the tech and crypto communities, business mogul and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk has issued a stark warning to tech company Apple, threatening to forbid Tesla from using Apple devices if the tech giant integrates OpenAI into its operating system.

Musk, who has been outspoken about his worries about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its possible hazards made this claim amid mounting rumors that Apple may include OpenAI’s capabilities in upcoming releases of its iOS and macOS operating systems.

Apple Intelligence To Send Data In A Cryptoghically Way

On Monday, tech behemoth Apple during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC 2024 announced its foray into artificial intelligence dubbed Apple Intelligence, a collection of novel features in generative AI.

Additionally, it revealed that users can use ChatGPT from OpenAI when utilizing Siri, but only if they choose. With this integration, Apple’s digital assistant undergoes its most significant redesign since its 2011 launch.

Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple Craig Federighi noted that the company included support for Siri so that it can use ChatGPT’s knowledge when it could be beneficial to users. “You will be able to access ChatGPT for free without creating an account, and your request and information will not be logged,” he added.

Later this year, the integration will be available in macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18. The company has also promised to include more artificial intelligence models from outside sources.

Apple Intelligence will deploy Apple Silicon’s cloud-based models on dedicated servers to protect user privacy and security. According to Apple, it will only transmit a restricted amount of data in a cryptographically safe manner when a request needs to reach a cloud server.

However, Elon Musk, displeased with the idea, has revealed that his companies will not allow Apple devices if they integrate OpenAI at the OS level. “And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” he added.

Musk opposes the integration because he believes it is an unacceptable breach of security. His ban threats underscore the growing tension between established tech firms and cryptocurrency entrepreneurs who support more decentralized, user-centric methods.

Users’ Safety At Risk

Elon Musk further criticized the firm saying the fact that Apple can’t even create AI on its own, let alone guarantee that OpenAI will preserve your security and privacy, is patently absurd. According to the CEO, Apple has no idea what truly happens once they send users’ data over to OpenAI, claiming that users are being sold down the river.

The CEO may be concerned about OpenAI’s technology’s ability to enable mass data gathering and monitoring, which could jeopardize the privacy and security of cryptocurrency transactions. Thus the introduction of OpenAI into Apple’s ecosystem may result in stricter data surveillance and may also impede the anonymous and peer-to-peer nature of crypto.

