Blockster, a crypto-focused social network driven by user-generated content, has announced the initial offering of its utility token BXR, which will be used for advertising and staking on the platform. Kicking off on June 7 on Blockfunder, the fundraising IEO platform of crypto exchange Digitex, the token sale will take place in six phases, concluding on October 12 or whenever all tokens are sold. Depending on the phase, the BXR price and currencies accepted will differ, so be sure to check the details here before the sale begins.

The name Blockster has been derived from the words “blockchain” and “hustler,” to appeal to a tech-savvy, entrepreneurial audience who want to make money in crypto and crypto-related work opportunities. On Blockster, users can create profile pages and content about crypto projects, read and consume other users’ content on ‘Blockdesk’, follow all the crypto markets via their real-time market data feed on ‘Blockwatch’, join groups, advertise their projects, and discover money-making opportunities. Blockster plans to eventually partner with every crypto-based project in the industry so that they can manage and update their own social pages.

A mobile app will be coming later in summer 2021, as well as an NFT marketplace. Unlike many projects at the initial offering phase, Blockster is already operating on a closed testnet. Crypto’s new “go-to” social network will be opening to a select group of writers, influencers, and crypto personalities in the coming weeks, who will be encouraged to review the platform, invite friends, and populate it with high-quality content before it opens to the general public in June 2021.

CEO of Blockster Adam Todd commented, “The timing is just right to be launching a social platform for crypto, as the crypto industry reaches new heights this year, people are eager to get into this space. For this reason, Blockster has enormous potential to become ‘the’ social platform for all of crypto, and the BXR token will be right at the center of it. With our team of experts in design and development, we’re confident of launching a dazzling product that will give crypto enthusiasts a home with everything they need under one roof.”

Once the BXR token sale is complete, Blockster will release its advertising platform, where crypto projects, influencers, and all content creators will be able to utilize the self-serve advertising system. Unlike existing major social platforms, Blockster will provide the perfect space for crypto advertising to a dedicated and engaged audience, without the fear of being deplatformed.

For more information about the BXR tokenomics, and upcoming BXR token sale, visit Blockfunder.