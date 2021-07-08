The all-in-one crypto social network Blockster is on track to achieve exponential growth, with over 255,000 users joining the project’s waitlist before the launch.

And this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Blockster unifies all the essential – otherwise isolated – cryptocurrency products and services under one platform to offer the best user experience and fulfill the mission to connect everyone in the digital asset world.

As a result, in addition to enjoying a gorgeous platform, you can do all your crypto activities on Blockster – from messaging your friends and tracking your portfolio to reading awesome user-generated blogs, trading shiny NFTs, and sending free and instant transfers.

At the same time, cryptocurrency businesses can finally target high-quality audiences on a fast-growing social network that lacks the blanket bans of tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

Check out the following video to have a sneak peek of Blockster’s next-generation social network.

However, we haven’t even mentioned the biggest benefit of the social media platform.

Blockster features a generous revenue-sharing program in which the project distributes 20% of its advertising revenue to users staking its native BXR cryptocurrency.

While this directly benefits stakers – who can increase their earnings with the platform’s growth –, it also allows BXR holders to capitalize on Blockster’s rapid expansion.

BXR: the Deflationary Cryptocurrency Rewarding Token Holders

Before we dive deeper into Blockster‘s revenue-sharing program, let’s first take a look at the project’s native BXR token.

Based on Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard, BXR powers all transactions on Blockster’s next-generation social network, including:

Advertising payments

Free and instant crypto transfers

BXR staking

Community governance

Commerce transactions via Blockster’s marketplaces

Coin tips rewarding users for sharing exceptional content

In addition to featuring a wide range of functionalities, Blockster designed BXR to reward token holders who support the project in the long run.

For that reason, BXR features a non-extendable maximum supply of 100 million coins. At the same time, 5% of the BXR advertisers spend on the social network is utilized for token buybacks and burns.

With a limited supply and the above deflationary mechanism, BXR is set to achieve a stable, long-term price appreciation based on the law of supply and demand.

Combining these with Blockster’s revenue-sharing program offers excellent growth potential for the social network’s native cryptocurrency.

And the result?

As Blockster’s income is directly linked to its staking and revenue-sharing programs, BXR holders can capitalize on the platform’s growth while benefiting from the yields and the scarcity driven by a heavy influx of advertisers targeting crypto users.

According to the project’s team, their conservative estimates (calculating with a 5% staking APY) show that Blockster’s advertising revenue is set to reach $25 million when the social network achieves a 1 million user base. As a result, BXR’s price is projected to surge from the current $2 to $12.50.

However, this is only the beginning of Blockster’s journey to achieving exponential growth. When the platform secures 10 million users, the platform’s ad revenue will increase to $300 million, from which $60 million is distributed to stakers. At the same time, BXR’s price is expected to skyrocket up to $100, representing an over 5,600% ROI for token holders.

Over 255,000 Users Are Waiting to Try Blockster

With an all-in-one social network solution dedicated to crypto enthusiasts and a utility-rich native cryptocurrency, Blockster has the potential to achieve massive growth in the near future.

In fact, the project already features a waitlist with over 255,000 subscribers who can’t wait to try the next-generation crypto social media platform.

As a side note, due to Blockster’s advanced system that automatically removes all duplicate registrations and bots, the waitlist only includes real people.

Blockster is currently rolling out its first release. During this phase, users on the platform can connect and interact with others in groups, share their thoughts in comments, follow pages, read amazing articles on the user-generated Blockdesk blog, and earn BXR by inviting new people to the platform.

After a few months, Blockster’s second release will launch with enhanced functionality, including iOS and Android apps, a self-serve advertising platform, an integrated wallet for all crypto, P2P transactions, and real-time portfolio tracking via the Blockwatch market data feed. Learn more about Blockster’s features by checking out our whitepaper.

In the meantime, you can support Blockster on its journey to unify the crypto industry by becoming a contributor at its ongoing Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), where you can stock up from BXR now at a 10% discount. Current price is $2.00 per token, but such a price will only last till July 12. Unlike the other token sale phases, there is no lockup period this time.

However, as the team is experiencing high demand from users, you should hurry as BXR’s price will gradually increase over time to $2.25 in the next phase of the IEO.

For that reason, we recommend heading to the Blockfunder platform right now to join the IEO and avoid missing out on a great deal like this.