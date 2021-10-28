The skyrocketing sales and high prices of NFTs have bewildered many, but the explosive growth shows no signs of decline. CryptoDragons is a new NFT project, a whole NFT dragon Metaverse that seems to be about to shape the blockchain industry.

Explaining their project, the CryptoDragons Team says,

“The newly created project is not just a platform for collecting and breeding NFT dragons. It’s a full-scale, completely blockchain-integrated Metaverse, where incredible digital art meets full-fledged technology to convert entertainment into earning”.

More so, the whole CryptoDragons Metaverse starts from the firstborn Dragons. The project creators provide a unique opportunity to stand on the origin of that first outbreak, from which the CryptoDragons Metaverse will emerge.

The 10K limited collection of NFT Eggs, with the Common, Epic, Legendary dragons inside are present to mint into an Ethereum blockchain. Aside from all this, all NFT dragons will be hatched from NFT Eggs (Egg illustrations are AI-generated) which have their special genome.

Even more, the platform provides high-quality NFTs using unique and complex algorithms. After minting the Egg NFTs will turn into an NFT of Eggshell. The NFT dragon, which is ready to breed, fight and earn, will be born.

In addition, all NFT dragons have their classes based on their genome. Those genes define their physical appearance and value. However, there is a special class of dragons that along with the exclusive looks are also income generators. The one that has the full 25-gene collection, also known as Legendary dragon, will regularly earn 50% of all breeding commissions from the platform.

The platform also has the first fully blockchain-based battling Arena

CryptoDragons’ creators add,

“On the Arena, the reckless dragon owners meet to challenge each other. Here they win or lose it all. Depending on the bet, they’ll either win the rival’s dragon or an ETH”

As the whole battling process is run on the blockchain, the platform is transparent, where there is no place for fraud. Furthermore, at the peak of the NFT market growth, there is also a rise in new blockchain-based projects, many of which will seriously contribute to the development of the industry. Whether CryptoDragons will affect the market drastically time will show, however, the chances of the project are more than real.