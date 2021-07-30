When the world is dependent mainly on time-driven technology, the medium of entertainment has drastically changed for the better. The advancement has brought about innumerable differences in the gambling entertainment industry. Many casinos are adopting the digital revolution with ease, while others are still on their way to fulfilling gamblers’ broad expectations.

Device adaptability, fast transactions, flexible exchange policies, availability of well-known cryptocurrencies are undeniable requirements for any online crypto casino. If any one of these requirements is missing, then the whole system appears imperfect from a user’s perspective. Hence the search for a perfect casino seems impossible when you don’t know where to look.

But fear not. We have reviewed almost all of the online casinos out there to provide you with the best information we can gather. This review is going to be about our favorite and the most favored online casino at the moment, CryptoGames.

It is owned by an organization called MuchGaming B.V located at Fransche Bloemweg 4, Willemstad, Curaçao. After years of modification, errors, and improvements, CryptoGames has become an unbeatable contender in the gambling entertainment industry. It has been standing tall as gamblers’ top choice for spending their hard-earned cryptocurrencies. Apart from being the best online casino out there, CryptoGames has consistently remained as a home to 8 evergreen casino games. These games are true to their origin even after being redesigned to meet the modern gaming themes of the internet.

Dice, Slots, Roulette, Blackjack, Plinko, Minesweeper, Video Poker, and Lotto, are the 8 games you get to wager on without any doubt! They come with advantageous house edges and eye-catching outlooks! These games are sure to keep you on your feet all the time! As much as we love all of them, there is one particular game that has changed our mind about strategic casino games! It is none other than “Video Poker“. Through this appraisal, we hope to deliver our thoughts and debates on why you should start playing the nifty strategic game today!

Everything you need to know to be a Video Poker Player!

To explain the origin of Video Poker, we need to look back at the year 1979 when Draw Poker was first introduced by Si Redd and Sircoma (later known as IGT). Throughout the 1980s, video poker reigned as one of the most popular games in casinos worldwide. As the idea of playing a game on an electronic device seemed less intimidating than playing at a table, people started to fall towards the game with ease. However, with the rising popularity of beginner-friendly casino games like Dice, Plinko, Minesweeper, etc., reaching its peak, the charm of Video poker seems to be highly underrated.

What is Video Poker about?

The first question that pops into anyone’s mind when someone talks about a new game. First of all, Video poker is a popular casino game based on five-card draw poker. As the name suggests, it requires a basic understanding of Poker and card games. Once you are familiar with the rules of matching decks and hand of cards, you are all good to start a match! There are usually three versions of Video Poker available at casinos.

However, only at CryptoGames will you find the exclusive versions of the game. As of now, the casino is proudly offering you the chance to explore three modern variants of Video Poker: Tens or Better, Jacks or Better, and Bonus Poker.

Using the mode toggle located in the top left portion of the game board, you can change between the three versions without any extra fuss!

A fun and simple gameplay:

Just as you would do for any other games at the casino, enter your desired wagering amount at the beginning of your game. Make sure you are entering the amount you would like to bet in credits. The rates for credit conversion can be found below the gameboard.

After you have entered your preferred wagering amount, press Start. Then, immediately you will be dealt 5 cards by the house. After the cards are dealt, you will see a “Hold” button appear under each of the five cards. The button gives you a choice of keeping any combination of cards.

Meaning, if you want, you also choose to keep all of them as is or none of the cards you were dealt. This also means that you can choose to keep only one of any cards of your choice if you wish to.

To keep a card, press the “Hold” button under the individual cards.

Once you are done, press on Draw again to finish the hand.

Since the objective of each hand is to finish the game with one of the winning combinations of 5 cards, you will be immediately compensated if you win. Otherwise, you will have to “Start” the game again.

How does Smart Hold work?

For all fresh beginners and novice players, the smart hold feature acts as an advisor on deck. It implements a strategy modeled to enhance players’ odds. Although the objective of the smart hold is to boost your chances overall hands, players learn more of their skills manually. Meaning they can get a better hand using manual strategies.

Hence, the casino has clearly stated a warning for its users to enable the “Hold” feature at their own risk.

And it has stated, and we quote, “The site will not be responsible for any lost potential or lost bets due to the usage of smart hold and its decisions. ”

The table below provides information on how the smart hold feature works in each situation.

Priority will be set (for the cards dealt) in descending order by the feature. To explain simply, the smart hold will prioritize the “hands” that are on top of the list(table). For example, imagine after placing your desired amount of bet, you are dealt a hand which consists of two pairs, a King, Queen, and jack unsuited. In this situation, Smart hold will choose to hold the two pairs, discarding the King, Queen, and jack unsuited as its priority ordinance. This also occurs since the two pairs are above the table.

Hand Discard Cards Royal or straight flush 0 Four of a kind 1 Four-card royal 1 Full house, flush, or straight 0 Three of a kind 2 Four-card straight flush (open-ended or with a gap) 1 Two pairs 1 High pair (Jacks/Tens or better) 3 Three-card royal 2 Four-card flush 1 Low pair (Tens/Nines or lower) 3 Four-card straight (open-ended) 1 Two-card royal (two suited cards jacks/tens or higher) 3 Three-card straight flush (open-ended or with gaps) 2 Ace, king, queen, and jack unsuited 1 King, queen, and jack unsuited 2 Two high cards (drop an ace if necessary) 3 Suited high card and ten 3 One high card 4 Toss everything 5

House Edge for Video Poker:

Currently, the House Edge for Video Poker is different for all three variations (with an average of 2.09%).

Jacks or Better has a house edge of 2.11%

Tens or Better has a house edge of 2.08%

Bonus poker has a house edge of 2.09%

In case you are confused about the payout, simply click on the Rewards tab. You will find the payout table that shows the earnings (by game mode) for each of the possible winning hands.

Currencies to use for Video Poker!

As stated on the website, CryptoGames has enabled the availability of 9 different currencies for their users. These 9 currencies (Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Ether Classic, Dogecoin, Monero, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, GAS) are available to play Video Poker. However, keep in note that these currencies must be converted into credits before you start playing. Alongside these, the option to use and avail of Play Money is always there for you to savor! You can find the Play Money currency in the “Faucet” under Rewards Tab.

Our Tips and Strategies for you!

If we said we are all guilty of playing strategic games without any strategies, wouldn’t you agree? Of course, you would! Because we all have been there, set out on a quest to finish a game just by guessing the outcome and hoping the luck will favor us. This may work in Video Poker if you are one of the few luckiest people alive. But if you are one of us, the “never-won-anything-by-luck” players, then never attempt to play Video Poker by simply “Guessing” the hand.

If you do, you will end up losing a lot more money on a game that actually comes with great chances of winning.

So, before you place any real bets, compose yourself by building the necessary strategies and skills. This will enable you to make the best out of your chances and give you the optimum opportunities at winning.

Remember that,

Face cards carry more value than the rest.

You can try holding the face cards if you have nothing else.

In case you have 2 from the same kind of “lower value” (non-face) cards, consider holding those before another draw.

Before you are confident about the rules and are willing to take leaps, practice your strategies thoroughly.

Make the best use of Play Money before risking any of your real money on the game.

On that note, we hope you will find our short piece of writing informative and grows your interest in the ultramodern variation of CryptoGames’ Video Poker. In addition, we hope our suggestion will lead you to find the most underrated casino game that deserves all your attention.