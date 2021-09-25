Blockchain gaming is going through a massive growth phase, thus revolutionizing the gaming industry in general. An Investgame report revealed that the gaming industry is witnessing a massive rise of blockchain-powered cryptocurrency games. Within the first half of 2021 alone, crypto gaming companies closed a record 24 deals, more than they did in the whole of 2020.

According to the Mordor Intelligence game market report, the gaming market was worth $173.70 billion in 2020, and the value is expected to hit $314.40 billion by 2026. The industry is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.64% within the forecasted period. Today, more blockchain-based projects are seeking to further transform the gaming industry as we know it. One of such projects is CryptoTanks, a Play-to-Earn platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon.

CryptoTanks Play-to-Earn Game

While traditional mainstream games are designed to take money away from players, blockchain-based gaming projects like CryptoTanks help gamers earn money while they play. The game was only released recently and offers many benefits to players globally.

The CryptoTanks game was based on the cult Battle City game that was released in 1990 for both Nintendo and Game Boy consoles. Features like new locations, missions, tanks battle modes, and the DeFi & NFT ecosystem have all been added to CryptoTanks. The game takes the gner into a new world of nostalgia to experience the amazing world of crypto, DeFi, and NFT. The player will not only enjoy the gameplay of the iconic 8-bits graphics, he will also earn by upgrading his NFT tanks in battle and in the garage.

Some may wonder how this play-to-earn game works. First, gamers will need to buy NFT tanks and then participate in-game to upgrade these tanks and sell them. With every level you achieve, your tank becomes more valuable. This is undoubtedly a good way to earn money on a gaming experience and one that is accessible by anyone. CryptoTanks also come with beautiful, nostalgic design, and guaranteed prizes brought to players via gamified yield farming.

Gamers also get $TANK tokens automatically credited into each player’s account after the completion of a game. You can also rent your tank and earn a percentage or commission of the lender’s winnings. This is completely safe because the process is powered by a smart contract, and no one can steal your NFT. Finally, you can stake your $TANK tokens and LP TANK token and enjoy extra rewards.

The game is designed as an 8-bit game that promises to be fun for both starters and seasoned veterans in the game. There are options to keep gamers entertained for weeks. For example, a gamer can play alone or be part of a team.

The game includes three different types of battles:

● Rating battles

For this battle, you can only get experience points but not $TANK tokens.

● Token battles

This is the point where gamers earn $TANK tokens.

● Money battle

This is the battle that you get to share in some monetary rewards if you prevail.

Benefits of the CryptoTanks Play-to-Earn Game

There are endless possibilities for tanks. These tanks are represented by non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and they have a set of features that include levels, armor, guns, and chassis. With every battle you win, your combat experience increases and in turn improves your tank’s technical features/characteristics. It also helps to boost the value of your tank in the market. Gamified yield farming is a win-win scenario as gamers have fun and earn rewards that can be evaluated in a fiat-equivalent way. The $TANK tokens received by the users can also be used as compensation for in-game purchases. As a new game in the play-to-earn landscape, CryptoTanks will offer benefits similar to other blockchain games. Players are in control of their assets and can also enjoy potential monetary gain for their success in the game.

How to Participate in this Play-to-Earn Game

To be part of this game, the process only takes a few steps to get started:

First, you will have to download and install the CryptoTanks application on your device. It is available for Android, Mac OS, and Windows.

Now you get a tank to start playing. A tank is basically an NFT, and you can buy it on the NFT Shop on CryptoTanks platform. If you don’t have enough starting budget to make a purchase, you can rent a tank from another player.

Finally, you are ready to play-to-earn. You will automatically be rewarded with $TANK tokens for every game you played, which you can sell on the exchange later.

The tanks will soon be made available on the marketplace. People can also be part of the bounty programs and join the CryptoTanks community on Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, and Telegram. Blockchain gaming is certainly on track to become the future of gaming.

CryptoTanks is an innovative play-to-earn platform that helps gamers realize the full potential of NFTs. A major gaming company is also involved in the development of the game. For more information and details about the CryptoTanks project, visit the website and scroll to the bottom of the home page to subscribe to the newsletter.