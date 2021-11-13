This era has brought new projects in the crypto sector that alleviates day-to-day problems or improve life in a variety of ways. NFTs are an excellent example of this because they created a space for artists, musicians, gamers, and others to express their art and get recognition for it.

But who would have predicted that NFTs and DAOs would join forces one day? Well, this is exactly what happened. This collaboration introduced the voting tools to allow individuals to influence organizations through a crowd-sourced basis. One of such platforms is DAOLaunch, which has enabled NFTs and DAOs to work together through their feature DVC-NFT.

DVC-NFT and other NFTs utilities

This Decentralized Venture Capital had brought innovation into the users’ lives. One of the most distinctive selling points is the unique feature known as DVC-NFT. This feature helps users mint Decentralized Venture Capital NFTs. More so, DAOLaunch allows users to vote and record investment performance on the blockchain while negotiating improved investment terms.

Through DVC-NFT, individuals can establish their own token index portfolio as an NFT and deposit their seed tokens in the contract. The platform also allows users to lend their VC portfolio on the NFT market to start-ups looking to perform IBO (Initial Buy Back Offering). To better understand, the IBO is used for the platform revenue to enhance the price of the most voted initiative. The DAOLaunch platform will purchase the project’s tokens and burn them automatically.

DAOLaunch offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for users to trade or lend their VC portfolio and earn funds or interest without losing ownership. Users can earn even when the token is locked with DVC-NFT by trading or lending the DVC-NFT itself. Moreover, DAOLaunch also provides fresh pfp designs every session.

Other features of the NFT on the DAOLaunch platform include for start-ups:

the ability for users to create tokens without any knowledge required

the ability for users to post private information that can only be viewed by those they provide permission to

an NFT Farm.

The Farm Limited NFT is also an option for investors other than DVC-NFT.

DAOLaunch

The DAOLaunch platform was designed to provide an optimal environment for both businesses and investors to win something. They brought revolutionary fundraising tools to the start-up ecosystem, allowing individuals to build and support new firms in simple steps. Users can engage in transparent, flexible, and fair financing rounds, regardless of whether the platform is crypto or not.

Furthermore, the team behind DAOLaunch wants to help entrepreneurs by creating a welcoming environment where individuals can get everything they need. Aside from its features, DAOLaunch intends to aid clients with marketing, public relations, and consulting services from its pool of expert advisors. They want to ensure the success of new projects and provide them with the assistance they require.

Besides, the platform attempts to alleviate concerns regarding the Venture Capital system in the start-up investment world. Whereas most transactions on this side take place in a closed and private setting, DAOLaunch attempts to tackle this problem by providing transparency and transitioning from shady behind closed doors investment deals to an open and competitive deal structure on the blockchain.

Ending Note

DAOLaunch creates an ideal environment in which everything has a meaning. They are providing investors with great projects that are becoming known and are full of initiative. As for the start-ups new and fresh method of challenging themselves and giving the possibility for their initiative to have many features to pick from.