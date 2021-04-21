UniFarm, a decentralized farming pool of DeFi’s top projects, has announced its 5th Cohort to provide investors with a staking solution that resonates with their financial goals. By launching its 5th edition, UniFarm demonstrates its commitment towards making staking even better for investors.

UniFarm pioneered the token farming pool, which has 20 top DeFi projects on the platform sharing pool, giving an opportunity for investors to invest and earn handsome yields by staking longer. According to their website, UniFarm has over $9 Million Total Value Locked on their platform so far. And, the number seems to be increasing at a good pace.

With the advent of UniFarm, the idea of staking one token and farming all the others have really taken off, with communities realizing the topnotch advantages of diversified returns as well as participant projects finding value in joining cohorts with some of the biggest names in the blockchain.

With UniFarm Cohort 5, the one-of-a-kind staking solution is taking a big step forward by making its first move towards Binance Smart Chain. Now, this is going to be the first of its kind project making such a strong move with 4 of the most innovative projects in the DeFi space. The projects participating in UniFarm Cohort 5 include:

These are very innovative and fast-rising projects that have been quite in demand, offering varied services to the audience.

UniFarm Cohort 5 went live on April 20, 2021

Besides all this, the decentralized farming pool has also announced 4 IDO launches, one after the other, within the month of April. The 4 Public Sales include 3 that are on Ethereum: DuckStarter, Poolz, and LaunchPool.

However, they have also chosen a Binance Smart Chain IDO on ZENDIT by MANTRADAO, which marks an even clearer affirmation of the project’s move towards BSC in addition to Ethereum. MANTRADAO had earlier been a member of UniFarm Cohort 3.

Where the previous cohorts of UniFarm were highly in demand, the company is going even bigger with its 5th Cohort and is slated to cross $10 Million TVL this time, which is well in time for their plethora of wildly anticipated Public Sale.

About UniFarm

UniFarm enables value creation for investors and DeFi projects by allowing investors the chance to stake one token and earn multiple tokens as a result. Using gamification, UniFarm incentivizes token holders to remain long-term holders and gives projects exposure to a new population of engaged investors.

