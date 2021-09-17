AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the DeFi11 token (D11) under the trading pair USDT/D11 on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. UTC.

DeFi11 is a DeFi powered gaming ecosystem for fantasy sports and the emerging world of NFTs. The project aims to decentralize the fantasy sports industry and create a fraud-proof platform for gamers. Their goal is to eliminate the pain points associated with fantasy sports and gaming, including the manipulation of game data, poor reward pool distribution, user anonymity, and the misuse of information by company employees.

DeFi11 Foundation is launching their D11 token on top of the layer 2 Matic Chain. The Token acts as a unified platform currency and can work as the medium of exchange across different games associated with DeFi11. The project plans to release unparalleled project features, including Non Custodial wallets, Mobile Wallets, a Blockchain agnostic platform, and a Deflationary Token Model in which tokens are burned after every contest.

The native token is built as a unique gaming utility token on top of D11 Protocol which has a variety of utility features, encompassing payment of contest fees, purchase of assets, and the redemption of game rewards. D11 operates as the medium of exchange between participants in the DeFi11 ecosystem. The goal of introducing D11 is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between those interacting within the Defi11 ecosystem, rather than a medium of exchange accepted by the public as payment for goods or services. The D11 token has additional functionalities for staking and loyalty rewards within the DeFi11 ecosystem.

AscendEX (formerly BitMax) is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

