Deploy and manage your GPU Mining farm without pain!

Finally, you can deploy and manage your GPU Mining farm without hassle.

Current painful method of GPU mining

If you do not mine cryptocurrency at all or right now if you are using Windows for your GPU mining farm, you should take a look at how to make it happen the easy way.

Configuring Windows for mining is a very time-consuming task. Installing all the drivers, mining programs, fighting with everything to set it right is a really annoying and time-consuming task. On top of that monitoring and managing your rig is also hard and just not what it should be. But this process can be much easier and in this article, we will show it!

Actually, there is a very easy method of managing your farm — by using Linux Mining OS from SimpleMining.net platform. You see the word Linux and are probably closing this article right now as you think that this must be hard 🙂

Well, that is the point, this service is made for being easy, actually easier much easier than using windows.

Here is how deployment steps look like:

download mining os image

flash this image with few clicks into any drive (pen drive/HDD or SSD)

set your email address in text file

boot GPU mining rig from this drive

After those steps, you will be able to manage one or even a thousand rigs from one cloud dashboard on any device that has a web browser and internet.

Sounds sweet? Well it is 🙂

The installation process will be described below in the next sections of this article.

The sad thing is that many users do not know about the power of SimpleMining.net OS and how it makes your life much easier.

What is SimpleMining OS?

SMOS is the best Plug&Play GPU Mining OS Platform for cryptocurrency mining.

Supports all modern NVIDIA and AMD GPUs and besides Ethash (Ethereum) many other algorithms. Deployment, monitoring, and maintenance of your GPU rig farm have never been easier! No more configuring Windows/OS, installing graphic drivers, and looking for miner software. Just download the OS image, flash it to an empty 7+ GB pen drive/HDD/SSD drive, and boot it. Add rigs to your account and start managing all of them from the cloud GUI dashboard.

Unlike Windows, GPUs with 4GB memory will work longer under our mining operating system (for AMD use teamredminer mining program).

You can test this service for FREE with one rig for 30 days (or 15 days with two rigs, etc …)

How does it look like?

Few steps to start using SimpleMining.net OS for GPU mining

You already need to have any PC / rig with modern GPUs

Register on SimpleMining.net for free

Download OS image that supports your GPU on https://simplemining.net/page/download

Download also tool needed for flashing the image to drive https://www.balena.io/etcher/

Under your Windows/Mac flash OS image using a Balena etcher tool. Flash it to a drive that can be erased as everything on it will be lost! (you can use an 8GB+ pen drive or SSD or HDD)

After flashing is complete, you should see a new small partition (unplugging and plugging again might be required), then just put your email in the config.txt file, save and unmount the drive.

Allow rig to be added by clicking on your account Add rig button and confirm.

Now boot your PC from that drive you just flashed. If everything was done correctly, you will see a new rig in your dashboard.

Manage your miner configuration, pools, wallet

The next big step is for You to set what cryptocurrency you want to mine, to what pool, and to which wallet.

Go to Group Config Menu, edit your default group.

In the beginning let’s set mining Ethereum. Miner Options just replace 0xChangeToyourETHWallet with your eth wallet string and Save.

After that, go back to your RigList and click on (i) icon to see rig details.

Here at the bottom, you can check the process of GPU mining and much more information.

Overclocking and Undervolting your rigs

The next important step is to set overclock values and what is most important, undervolt your GPUs so that they will take less power and generate less heat without losing performance.

Free Support

If you have any trouble, you can get instant answer official SimpleMining.net Discord Channel

You can also send an email to admin@simplemining.net

Profitability of GPUs — Don’t buy 4GB ones

Currently, the most popular cryptocurrency for mining is Ethereum (ETH). Right now mining Ethereum requires 3,8GB of GPU memory. This file is called DAG and in November/December 2020 it will exceed 4GB. Some people make this mistake and they buy cheap used 4GB GPUs or whole rigs but they do not know that in a few months this hardware might be useless or way less profitable.

If you want to know what GPU model you should buy, please check good mining calculators like https://whattomine.com which will tell You exactly how much your GPU will earn based on your electricity cost.

To quickly make calculations, select for example 1 GPU 5700XT, write your price per kWh, and calculate.

Now you will see that this GPU will get you a certain daily income and below you will see how much profit you will get (profit = income — electricity bill ).

Now, currently, about 20–30% of GPUs in the world have 4GB memory. When they will no longer be able to mine, the profitability of Ethereum will suddenly rise. But those 4GB cards will start mining another cryptocurrency not Ethash based algorithms. Other coins that will be still mineable by 4GB cards will probably drop in their profitability. But those are only my assumptions as I cannot predict the future. You can do those calculations for other GPUs like RX 580 and some Nvidia and compare results. Usually, I would not recommend Nvidia as they are dropping in their speed in time. Then, see how much GPU costs, take into consideration that you can put 6 or even 13 GPUs into one rig, and also that motherboard, PSU and CPU is also a cost.

The interesting profitability chart that shows what was happening with income per 1 GH/s of hashing power is here: https://www.etherchain.org/charts/miningRevenue

Please remember that this is not investment advice. With all investments, there is always a risk. Yet unless your mining farm will not burn in the fire it might give a good profit 🙂

Take into consideration that hardware is losing its value as soon as you open it and also it has some time of life. Also, the price of ethereum/bitcoin might change. ETH is also going into POW at some unknown time but all those things you should take into your mind before investing. But you already have your PC with a GPU, keep reading 🙂

