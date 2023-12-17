With the current cryptocurrency market movements, crypto investors must find the little-known best cryptos to buy and hold for a profitable future. Experts recommend NEAR Protocol (NEAR), VC Spectra (SPCT), and Avalanche (AVAX) as the best altcoins to buy now for their profit potential.

Let’s explore NEAR Protocol (NEAR), VC Spectra (SPCT), and Avalanche (AVAX).

Summary

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) develops inscriptions, causing a price rise.

VC Spectra (SPCT) may surpass the $0.008 earlier estimate for its final presale stage.

Avalanche (AVAX) may reach $50 in 2023.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Ecosystem Advancements Attracts Investors

On December 1, 2023, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) reported an astronomic record of 13.19 million transactions in 24 hours. The sudden spike in NEAR Protocol (NEAR) transactions was due to the introduction of NEAT inscriptions. NEAT followed Bitcoin’s (BTC) steps to develop its fungible NRC-20 using the Ordinals protocol. They became an immediate hit, with 100% of the developed NRC-20 assets minted and burned as of this writing.

Following the announcement and massive activity on the network, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) surged 7% from $1.88 to $2.02 the following day. Additionally, it recorded a 68% revenue gain to $173,000.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) continued to surge, gaining 33% between December 1 and December 11 as its value moved from $1.88 to $2.51. Accompanying the price surge was a rise in traded volumes as investor interest rose.

Despite market volatility, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) continued its price surge, showing its potential. Consequently, experts suggest a bullish sentiment for NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and predict it could reach $3 in early 2024, making it a worthwhile crypto to buy.

VC Spectra (SPCT) Enters The Crypto Market With A High-Demand Public Presale

Another hidden gem in the crypto market is VC Spectra (SPCT). It is a new market entrant that stands out among the best DeFi crypto based on its decentralized hedge fund product. It invites investors worldwide to pool funds, which it invests in successful tech companies and promising blockchain projects. Moreover, AI is prominent in its investment target assessment and advice from savvy hedge fund professionals.

VC Spectra (SPCT) promises significant profitability for crypto investors who buy it now. It offers multiple ways to profit from its investment. The most common is a price surge for early buyers.

Other financial benefits from investing in VC Spectra (SPCT) are quarterly dividends and profit buybacks. Furthermore, VC Spectra (SPCT) shareholders have voting rights and a digital currency, SPCT, used as gas on the Spectra platform.

Based on these features, VC Spectra (SPCT) enjoys a high-demand multi-stage public presale featuring price surges in every new stage. The presale started at the low price of $0.008, and tokens now cost $0.077, an 862.5% surge in the fifth presale stage.

As it enters the sixth and final presale stage, VC Spectra (SPCT) invites new investors to buy before the presale ends. VC Spectra’s (SPCT) price trajectory and generous bonuses entice investors, anticipating it will surpass the $0.08 final presale stage price.

Avalanche (AVAX) TradFi Partnerships Help It Rise To Top 10 In The Cryptocurrency Market

In November, Avalanche (AVAX) got into several significant partnerships with leading TradFi companies, such as Citi and JP Morgan Chase, for RWA tokenization. Its last TradFi partnership was on November 17, 2023, with Republic, an investment firm looking to tokenize some of its finance products. Following the announcement, AVAX price gained 4% from $21.77 to $22.68.

After these significant partnerships, AVAX’s price stagnated for the rest of November and fell to close the month at $21.09. However, Avalanche (AVAX) turned bullish in December, gaining 84% as it moved from $21.39 to $39.30 between December 1 and December 11.

Following the astronomic rise in AVAX price, experts suggest the token is bullish and advise crypto enthusiasts to buy Avalanche (AVAX) now as its price may continue rising. The price is attributed to a rise in TVL in the Avalanche (AVAX) DeFi protocols.

Consequently, experts give an AVAX price prediction showing Avalanche (AVAX) may reach $50 by the end of 2023.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.