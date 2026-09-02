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Dogecoin network activity has picked up sharply, with active addresses rising 35% and daily transactions topping 1.2 million, according to public Dogecoin network data.

That is a useful signal for DOGE because the market often talks about Dogecoin only through memes, celebrity posts, and price swings. Those things matter for attention, of course. But network activity gives us something more concrete to look at.

More active addresses and higher transaction counts suggest that DOGE is seeing more movement on-chain, not just more chatter around the token.

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TL;DR

Dogecoin active addresses rose 35%.

Daily transactions topped 1.2 million.

The data points to higher network activity, not a guaranteed DOGE price move.

Why Active Addresses Matter

Active addresses are not a perfect user count.

One person can control multiple addresses. Exchanges can move funds through many wallets. Automated activity can inflate numbers. So the metric has limits.

But it is still useful.

A rise in active addresses can show that more wallets are interacting with the network during the measured period. For Dogecoin, that matters because it helps separate actual network movement from pure social attention.

When DOGE activity rises on-chain, traders have more to work with than jokes and chart candles.

Transactions Tell A Similar Story

Daily transactions topping 1.2 million adds another layer.

Transaction count shows how much activity is passing through the network. Again, it does not tell the whole story. A transaction could be small, automated, exchange-related, or part of a wider wallet reshuffle.

But a higher transaction count still shows the network is being used.

For a chain like Dogecoin, which started as a meme but has lasted through multiple cycles, activity metrics help explain why the asset remains relevant.

DOGE has never been only about technical complexity. Its strength is simplicity, liquidity, brand, and community persistence.

Dogecoin Is Still A Sentiment Asset

Let’s be honest: Dogecoin trades heavily on mood.

When speculative appetite returns, DOGE can move quickly. When attention fades, it can drift. That is part of the asset’s character and one reason traders watch it as a broad meme-coin barometer.

The address and transaction data does not erase that.

It simply adds a stronger foundation to the conversation. If activity is rising while the market is paying attention, the move looks healthier than a pure social-media spike.

No Price Target Needed

This story does not need a price prediction.

The useful point is that Dogecoin’s network activity increased. Whether DOGE rallies from here depends on liquidity, Bitcoin direction, meme-coin rotation, exchange flows, and broader risk appetite.

A 35% active-address increase is worth noting. It is not a promise.

That is the right line to hold.

What DOGE Traders Watch Now

The next thing to watch is whether the activity continues.

One strong daily print can fade quickly. A sustained rise in active addresses and transactions would be more meaningful because it would suggest ongoing use rather than a one-off burst.

Traders will also watch whether on-chain movement lines up with volume and price.

If all three rise together, Dogecoin may have a stronger momentum setup. If network activity cools again, the latest spike may be remembered as a temporary burst.

For now, DOGE has a better activity story than it had a week ago.

This article draws on public Dogecoin network data from BitInfoCharts.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Bitinfocharts. at Bitinfocharts