Dogecoin’s (DOGE) blistering November rally has many investors eyeing a run to the big $1 milestone. However, analysts are warning that two top altcoins might race past the meme coin king to cross this milestone first. Kaspa (KAS) is about to rally hard after a period of consolidation, and Rollblock (RBLK) is racing to the end of its crypto presale. Rollblock looks especially promising with 100x growth estimates after its recent sports feature announcement.

Dogecoin Rally to $1 Pauses as Meme Coin Frenzy Slows

The Dogecoin price exploded higher on Donald Trump’s election victory, and it has only recently paused its ascent. Dogecoin is up almost 200% this month, bringing its annual return to more than 400%.

The Dogecoin price is benefiting from its association with Elon Musk, who was instrumental in Trump’s election win. Dogecoin has become the top meme coin for crypto enthusiasts celebrating Trump’s win and the positive impact it will have on the industry.

However, Dogecoin will need a further 250% rally to reach $1, which is looking increasingly far away as this meme coin’s rally pauses around $0.40.

Kaspa’s Proof of Work Rally Reignited by Kraken Listing

The Kaspa price appeared to be on its way to $1 in early 2024 before its rally slowed. Now Kaspa is rallying back toward $0.20 after shedding almost 50% of its 2024 peak value.

The Kaspa price initially rallied on its revolutionary take on the old Proof of Work blockchain model. This rally now has fresh energy as the crypto exchange Kraken announced Kaspa as a new listing.

This Kraken announcement has experts projecting more exchange listings that will reignite Kaspa’s Proof of Work rally to $1.

Rollblock Races to $1 Milestone on Sports Expansion

Rollblock is on track to blast through the $1 milestone before both Kaspa and Dogecoin thanks to its latest growth estimates. Rollblock recently announced the rollout of its ambitious sports platform, and experts are predicting that its player numbers will increase even further now.

This top altcoin has already achieved an impressive player count of over 20,000 on its platform of 7,000 games. These players are enjoying the far superior experience of gaming on the blockchain that Rollblock has perfected.

These players were also drawn by Rollblock’s signature gaming token. There is a huge 50% special bonus offer currently active on all Rollblock token purchases.

Rollblock’s token returns value to its holders through a system of weekly buybacks that use the platform’s own revenue. Some of these buybacks are used to generate income through staking rewards, while the rest are burned each week to drive price growth in the market.

Rollblock’s imminent sports expansion is expected to more than double its rate of player growth as it unlocks the rest of the gaming industry’s $525 billion in revenue.

RBLK could grow as much as 100x higher when its crypto presale ends, which would take its current price of $0.036 well past the big $1 milestone.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.