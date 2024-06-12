In a notable gathering at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (June 11) night, former President Donald Trump met with key figures in the Bitcoin mining industry, affirming his support for the sector and pledging to advocate for its interests both domestically and internationally. Trump expressed a deep appreciation for the role of miners in stabilizing the national energy grid and underscored his readiness to support their efforts from the White House.

Following the meeting, the Trump campaign posted via Truth Social, “VOTE FOR TRUMP! Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense against a CBDC. Biden’s hatred of Bitcoin only helps China, Russia, and the Radical Communist Left. We want all the remaining Bitcoin to be MADE IN THE USA!!! It will help us be ENERGY DOMINANT!!!”

Trump Commits To Bitcoin

David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine and a notable advocate in Trump’s circle for BTC policy, conveyed the significance of the event on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Today was a historic moment in our journey towards hyperbitcoinization. The former and next President of the United States gathered America’s hashrate and committed to championing our cause in DC and on the global stage. BTC will THRIVE in the US. Orange Man+Orange Coin= Good.”

The sentiment was echoed by several industry leaders who were present. Brian Morgenstern, Head of Public Policy at Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), highlighted the constructive discussions, remarking, “Great conversation today with President Trump about the importance of Bitcoin mining & energy abundance in the US.”

Jason Les, CEO of Riot, also commented positively on the discussions: “Very good meeting with President Trump on Bitcoin and US energy dominance!!!”

S Matthew Schultz, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Cleanspark, shared a personal note, emphasizing Trump’s support for their operations in states like Georgia, Mississippi, and Wyoming, “So. I just ran into a guy that’s a huge fan of Bitcoin and LOVES what we’re doing at Cleanspark in Georgia and Mississippi and Wyoming.”

Adding to the narrative, Zach Bradford, CEO of Cleanspark Inc., underscored the impact of BTC mining on local communities and infrastructure development, “We work hard everyday making rural Georgia and Mississippi communities Great. BTC mining is helping to build the infrastructure of the future and we are working hard to make sure as America’s Bitcoin Miner we have support from our leaders past, present and future.”

The dialogue also covered the political struggles and misconceptions surrounding the mining industry. Amanda Fabiano, founder of Fabiano Consulting and board member at Terawulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), stressed the need for informed political support: “Our industry has faced an enormous amount of political struggle, fueled by misinformation and misguided narratives. Our industry needs politicians that are interested in learning about the benefits of Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining.”

Salman Khan, CFO at Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), added his perspective on the bipartisan discussions, “Today, I met former President Trump to discuss important bipartisan issues that affect our ency. We appreciate the recognition of our industry’s importance and are committed to advocate for its future.”

This meeting comes at a time when the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers have intensified scrutiny over the environmental impact of BTC mining. Trump’s proactive stance, including his promise to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht and accept BTC and crypto for campaign donations, signals a potential shift in political dynamics that could influence the cryptocurrency industry’s trajectory.

At press time, BTC traded at $67,447.

Featured image from X @DavidFBailey, chart from TradingView.com