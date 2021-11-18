Dtravel, the first-ever home-sharing decentralized autonomous organisation (DAO) in the home-sharing space, with more than 200,000 properties on its books, will be listed on the MEXC Global and Bybit Launchpad this week.

Dtravel is a community-led DAO that operates a home-sharing platform. Instead of it being controlled by C-level management, Dtravel is controlled by its community, which is made up of hosts, guests and token holders.

Dtravel is powered by the TRVL token; anyone who holds the token is a member of the Dtravel community and gets a say in the direction of Dtravel.

Moreover, the project has allocated 50% of total TRVL tokens to the community, including an allocation to a DeFi-enabled Protection Pool for the hosts who use the platform, giving peace of mind to hosts to list their property with Dtravel.

Additionally, the TRVL token is critical for the operations of the Dtravel Support-to-Earn program, the Premium NFT Membership and more.

Dtravel was formed by former executives from corporate giants such as Airbnb and Expedia, with the support of crypto and blockchain experts worldwide. The aim of Dtravel is to “repair the broken relationship between hosts and guests created by existing centralized home-sharing platforms”.

The strategic partnership between MEXC Global, Bybit and Dtravel is the first strategic partnership made by the DAO since its launch.

The Dtravel DAO has raised around $7 million from notable investors as well. The platform offers a range of services that differentiate it from competitors:

Reduced fees , hosts pay 0% fees while guests save compared to other home-sharing platforms

, hosts pay 0% fees while guests save compared to other home-sharing platforms Community driven , the community makes most of the decisions without external influence — allowing for smooth governance

, the community makes most of the decisions without external influence — allowing for smooth governance Payment options, there are multiple payment options on the platform and guests can choose to pay with tether, bitcoin or ethereum and TRVL once it launches.

While talking about the platform and its place in the decentralized world, Cynthia Huang, Growth Lead at Dtravel said:

“The availability of live bookings on the Dtravel platform represents a massive accomplishment for the Dtravel team and redefines the home-sharing economy, shifting more control back into the right hands: those of the hosts and guests. We can think of no better avenue to facilitate the transition to Web 3.0 than the travel industry.”

With two world-class cryptocurrency exchanges partnering, MEXC Global and Bybit will continue to invest in other crypto projects, to boost their services and benefit their combined user base of more than 10 million people.

The $TRVL token is set to launch on Nov. 26 in a much-anticipated IEO on the MEXC Global and the Bybit Launchpad.

About MEXC Global

Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.

For more information, please visit www.mexc.com. Follow MEXC Global at Twitter and Telegram.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto users can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.

For more information please visit https://www.bybit.com/. For updates, follow Bybit’s social platforms on Twitter and Telegram.