Ekta is one of the most unique projects in the crypto space. It has been created as a bridge that can finally bring together real-world assets with the blockchain. Therefore, integrating traditional finances and industries with assets supported by this digital technology.

Ekta will allow assets to be represented in its ecosystem and have value. Thus, increasing its adoption, accessibility and opening its market to more participants. The project has been funded under the principles of unity, identity, and integrity, with the vision to connect “profit with purpose”.

The ecosystem supported by this blockchain will be focused on sustainability and improving people’s everyday lives. In that sense, it will roll out several solutions such as a native NFT platform and marketplace, a decentralized exchange (DEX), a decentralized lending solution, and more.

The NFT cross-platform will operate as a trading and exchange venue for these digital assets. Therefore, NFTs creators, owners, and future investors will be able to trade tokenized versions of physical assets and leverage their value on top of a blockchain.

The NFTs that will be available on this platform will represent ownership, total or fractional, of a physical asset, such as real estate, a right to use a property, a piece of a beach frontage. Ekta will allow its users to tokenize this and more assets, ranging from utilities to properties located around the globe.

This functionality has the potential to support multiple use cases that will have a real impact on the physical world. For example, an environmental organization could own the tokenized rights of land to protect it from non-sustainable activities or to launch an offsetting carbon emission initiative. The possibilities are vast.

Co-founder and CEO at Ekta, Berwin Tanco, said the following on the project and its objectives:

Ekta is the first blockchain project that empowers our users and communities to build a physical world with us, one that is centered around unity, entrepreneurship, and decentralization. With Ekta, we can meaningfully raise the adoption of blockchain in Southeast Asia; and empower socially responsible technology projects and entrepreneurs to find like-minded individuals in a collaborative and decentralized ecosystem.

Ekta’s unique Staking Rewards System rewards holding and staking long term

On August 20, 2021, Ekta will complete a major milestone in its roadmap. The project will launch native token EKTA via an initial DEX offering (IDO). Participants on the offering will be able to receive a 431% APY, as a minimum, for holding and staking $EKTA.

Anyone can access the project’s official website and enter the whitelist to back the IDO. The aforementioned APY percentage will be offered if EKTA maintains its price for a 12-month period. Only 15% of the token’s total supply will be available at this initial stage, with 10% to be offered at the IDO.

Ekta’s will have a staking rewards system that incentivizes and reward holders that support the project’s long-term vision. Therefore, the remaining 85% of the supply will be released methodically to incentive holders to stay on the ecosystem.

In addition, IDO backers will be eligible to benefit from an F-NFT airdrop to be delivered at a 1:1 ratio with their EKTA tokens. This F-NFT will be supported by physical real estate located in the region of Ubud, Bali.

Ekta’s CEO Tanco added that the IDO will mark an exciting first step to introduce Ekta to the world. The co-founder of the project believes it will connect two worlds that were previously separated and, in doing so, the adoption of blockchain technology will enter a mass adoption phase. Tanco said:

(…) we are passionate about connecting profit with purpose, and to reward our initial community who believe in our vision. By creating the Staking Reward System to benefit holders of Ekta, we hope to include them in the long-term vision we have for Ekta. Ekta will have more to share in the coming months with the blockchain community, but this first offering gives you a good understanding of what Ekta is all about.