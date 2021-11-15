The stage has certainly been set for cryptocurrency products to take over the world. Crypto adoption is at an all-time high, and profitable crypto trading has changed many people’s lives. However, for every person who has made millions through cryptocurrency, 100 others have lost millions in an attempt to become more prosperous. The difficulties in locating the right cryptocurrency to invest in have pushed some people with low-risk tolerance into debt. Some projects will raise funds but fail to deliver on their promises to users.

Despite these flaws, there are new decentralized products that prioritize long-term innovation over short-term profits. The Embr Ecosystem is one of the most prominent new decentralized projects. Embr is a fully decentralized ecosystem that aspires to be a gateway to the decentralized world.

The Embr Ecosystem

Embr is a platform that aims to reimagine how users discover, invest in, create, and communicate in the cryptocurrency space. The Embr platform’s goal is to create a stable DeFi platform. Here are some of the features that set the Ecosystem apart from the crowd:

IDO Launchpad

The Embr Ecosystem has an IDO launchpad that will assist upcoming DeFi projects in preparing and maturing for the crypto markets from the ideation stage to the launch. Before being listed on the platform’s IDO launchpad, every DeFi project on its IDO launchpad goes through a vetting process to ensure its credibility. At the initial listing, the Embr community can invest in fully-vetted DeFi projects. The Embr platform appears to be committed to ensuring that the “next-generation” cryptocurrency products are properly launched.

Embr Social

The Embr Social platform is a fully decentralized crypto community for people who want to stay up to date on what’s going on in the crypto world. Each platform user creates a profile to connect with other crypto enthusiasts. The social media platform also supports direct wallet integration for peer-to-peer payments, an NFT marketplace, and portfolio tracking. The Embr social media platform would also assist those looking for collaborations in the crypto space.

The Ember ecosystem is powered by the Embr Token, a native token. Initially, the platform’s token was built on the scalable Binance smart chain. The Embr token has a total supply of 300 million tokens, used to facilitate Ecosystem activities. It’s worth noting that Embr’s allotted supply of 45 million Embr for the private presale sold out in less than three hours.

Embr protects investors through its vesting schedule, which prevents early buyers from dumping the token and causing the price to crash while the token is still in its infancy. The vesting schedule governs trading during the first nine months to prevent market dilution and exits before realizing the ecosystem’s vision. One distinguishing aspect that sets Embr apart is that vault contracts and vesting is created from the ground up and completely audited by Hacken.io. So, the three proprietary smart contracts that power the Embr ecosystem are the token contract, the Vault contract, crowdsale contract, and they’ve all been thoroughly audited.

The Embr App helps users to keep track of their cryptocurrency portfolio. Users can track over 300 tokens and customize their home screen to display only the information that is important to them. In addition, Embr intends to enable users to send and receive cryptocurrency via the platform’s custodial wallet in the future. The Ecosystem also plans to launch a swap feature, allowing users to exchange EMBR for BNB or convert it to USDT.

Conclusion

Because of its well-structured and simple user experience, the Embr Ecosystem is well-positioned to lead the next generation of fully decentralized crypto products. Embr utilizes a Web3 interface that is linked to smart contracts. The platform is a good entry point for crypto newbies for its user-friendly interface and solid ecosystem features.