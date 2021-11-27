EMCD, a crypto mining services provider and one of the largest pool operators, has effectively resisted today’s massive disruptions caused by the DNS issues that most competitors faced. Thanks to the wisely-architectured infrastructure, the EMCD pool has shown no downtime, while some other mining giants were investigating connection failures and are still troubleshooting the issues.

On November 26, 2021, massive connection errors occurred to leading mining pools, including Poolin, f2pool, Binance Pool, viaBTC and others, resulting in the miners’ inability to access the platforms worldwide. Connection issues were caused by maintenance on Alibaba Cloud, a leading Chinese DNS provider. As a consequence of this, mining pools that were using AliDNS cloud infrastructure suffered from a drastic hashrate drop and the inability to provide their users with service uptime.

EMCD has earned recognition in the mining pool industry due to its consistent uptime and high quality of services for its clients worldwide since 2017. Being at the forefront of the crypto mining ecosystem, EMCD has decided to support the miners that suffered from the connectivity issues with a three months 30% commission discount by entering “EMCDworks” promo code when signing up. With that discount, end-users will benefit from a 1.05% commission rate.

Mikhael Jerlis, CEO and Founder of EMCD, has emphasized the important role of infrastructure in the crypto sphere:

“The infrastructure, whether it’s a cloud solution or a custom-made service, is an essential pillar that the entire sphere is built on. Our main priority is to provide our customers with a smooth and reliable experience, as every minute of downtime may lead to financial losses. Additionally, as a mining pool, we always strive to contribute to the blockchains themselves, as miners keep the networks in their healthy conditions.”

EMCD currently supports the mining of seven cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, ETC, and merged mining of DOGE and LTC. Users can benefit from low commissions, as well as no entry threshold, which makes mining accessible to anyone regardless of the hardware being used. The 24/7 live technical support is also available with one click.

About EMCD

EMCD is a crypto mining ecosystem offering a wide range of services from mining pools and software engineering to the deployment of mining equipment and turn-key maintenance. The company operates its own mining infrastructure with full-scale mining equipment maintenance services. Additionally, EMCD offers smooth and transparent investing plans with a pay-back period of 9 months. Apart from this, EMCD offers Coinhold – an investment tool designed to increase investor capital. Currently, Coinhold has a 4.2% APY.