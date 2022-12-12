In the fast-moving crypto market, if you’re standing still, you’re going backward. Is that true for gaming and NFT platform Enjin Coin (ENJ), and smart contract platform Solana (SOL)? And are they being overtaken by dynamic new entrants like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently up 655% during Phase 3 of its presale?

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Compared to some of its flashier competitors, Enjin Coin (ENJ) has a much more down-to-earth image. And that’s no bad thing because it reflects Enjin Coin’s solidity, resilience, and presence.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) has the advantage of being firmly established in the gaming space. As more and more companies wake up to the vast potential of P2E functionality, Enjin Coin (ENJ) is definitely going to face more competition. And although its price has declined in the last 12 months – like most of the crypto market – it has remained largely unaffected by the FTX contagion.

We’re not convinced that Enjin Coin (ENJ) has stalled, but as its price shows, it has lost some momentum. The savvy investor must decide whether that’s due to the market in general or Enjin Coin (ENJ) in particular.

Solana (SOL)

With its blockchain-based smart contact functionality, Solana (SOL) competes directly with Ethereum (ETH). Solana (SOL) differentiates itself from its bigger rival by being smarter, faster, more easily scalable, and less expensive. Solana (SOL) also facilitates the creation of DApps and DeFi services, and investors, large and small, love its easy and speedy functionality.

Like Enjin Coin (ENJ), Solana (SOL) has seen its price fall in the past 12 months, although again, that decrease should be judged against the wider market context. Various hacks, outages, and thefts have hurt Solana (SOL), but its recently announced partnership with Google Cloud shows that it still has a lot going for it.

If nothing else, Solana’s falling share price is evidence of a loss of momentum in the short term. But its continuing popularity – and that hook-up with Google – surely points to a rise in the medium to long term.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been gaining interest and momentum due to its radical new take on crowdfunding and Venture Capital. It provides a quick and efficient funding model for start-ups, while opening up the VC market to smaller investors. Orbeon Protocol functions as a decentralized investment platform and mints new investment opportunities into NFTs, fractionalizes them, and makes them available to smaller investors starting from $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), fueled by the ORBN token, includes a comprehensive ecosystem of crypto services, which allows users to trade across multiple blockchains on one platform. ORBN holders also benefit from staking bonuses, governance rights and access to the private VIP investor club, “Winners Circle.”

At a time when many investors have been stung, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) recognises the critical importance of security. Orbeon Protocol (OBRN) protects investors by holding tokens for a year before releasing them quarterly and locking in the liquidity pool for ten years to ensure no rug pull. In addition, the smart contract has been audited by Solid Proof, meaning all invested capital is returned if a funding target is not met.

After a successful Phase 1 and 2, Phase 3 of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) prelaunch is now offered at $0.030. If the forecasts of a launch price of $0.24 are correct, that represents a significant return. But investors need to move quickly: Phase 3 is selling fast, and of a total supply of 888,000,000 tokens, only 40% will be offered for public presale.

A falling price can signify a loss of momentum – but there are almost always other factors at play. Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Solana (SOL) are now established players, and when the market recovers, the rising movement should lift these two projects. In the meantime, new entrant Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is on the up, and its presale success should alert investors everywhere.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.