In a recent report, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) has expressed grave concerns about the potential misuse of crypto mining and layer-2 blockchain solutions by criminal elements. The agency warns that these technologies could pose significant challenges for law enforcement investigations, potentially hindering their ability to trace illicit funds and recover stolen assets.

Crypto Mining: A Lucrative Laundering Scheme?

Europol’s report highlights the growing trend of criminals using crypto mining operations to obscure the origins of their ill-gotten gains. By integrating illicit proceeds into mining activities, criminals can effectively launder their money and even generate additional profits in the process.

The agency has detected suspicious activity in mining pools, particularly those exploited by ransomware operators, who use these platforms to further their criminal enterprises.

“Pool mining schemes have also been used by scammers to run their Ponzi schemes,” the report states. “For example, the BitClub Network promised earnings through pool mining, while these pools did not actually exist; defrauded investors lost hundreds of millions of euros.”

Layer-2 Solutions: A Double-Edged Sword

While layer-2 blockchain solutions have been touted as a means to improve scalability and reduce transaction costs, Europol sees them as a potential threat to law enforcement efforts. The agency warns that the increasing use of zero-knowledge proofs and other layer-2 applications could make it significantly harder to trace the flow of funds on the blockchain.”

These technologies might cause additional problems for law enforcement investigations,” the report states, without elaborating on the specific challenges these solutions might introduce.

Europol Report: The SLIP39 Conundrum

Europol also highlights the potential complications posed by the SLIP39 standard, commonly known as Shamir Backup, which is used by many hardware crypto wallets. This standard allows for the creation of multiple recovery shares instead of a single mnemonic phrase, with each share consisting of 20 words.

A user-defined number of these shares are required to restore a wallet, adding an extra layer of complexity for law enforcement agencies seeking to recover a criminal’s assets. “The task of recovering a criminal’s wallet could be complicated significantly due to the SLIP39 standard,” the report states.

Is Crypto Mining Criminal In Nature?

While Europol’s concerns are valid, it is important to note that crypto mining and layer-2 solutions are not inherently criminal in nature. These technologies have numerous legitimate applications and have the potential to revolutionize the financial industry. However, as with any powerful tool, there is always the risk of misuse by bad actors.

To address these challenges, Europol calls for increased collaboration between law enforcement agencies, regulators, and the crypto industry. By working together to develop robust anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) measures, while also fostering innovation in the crypto space, it may be possible to strike a balance between security and progress.

The report was produced by the following EU Innovation Hub for Internal Security members: Europol, Eurojust, European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs (DG HOME), European Commission’s Joint Research Center (JRC), European Council’s Counter-Terrorism Coordinator, and the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (EU-LISA).

