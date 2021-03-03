News Evolve Fund Files for Ethereum ETF after Bitcoin Approval in Canada

Just weeks after opening a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, Evolve Fund has opted to file for a similar ETF product based on Ethereum (ETH). With $1.7 billion assets under management, Evolve is a Canadian-based ETF provider that specializes in “bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors.”

Just a month prior, Evolve Funds scored an approval from the Canadian government to proceed with listing their Bitcoin ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Found under ticker EBIT.TO, the fund is down approximately 15% since its listing date.

“As a leader in disruptive innovation, we look forward to providing Canadian investors with access to another leading cryptocurrency through an ETF structure,” said Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve Fund. As Ethereum is the second biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, the digital asset has enjoyed similar levels of attention to Bitcoin from financial institutions.

Moreover, the Ethereum-based ETF would give potential investors exposure to the daily movements of Ether. Thanks to the “creation and redemption” processes offered by ETF structures, there would be minimal tracking errors between spot price and the ETF. Its portfolio will be based on ETHUSD_RR, a daily benchmark index price for Ethereum denominated in U.S. dollars.

The proposed fund would work similarly to its pre-existing Bitcoin counterpart. If approved, both ETFs would contract Cidel Trust Company and Gemini as their custodian and sub-custodian. This means that these two firms will hold client’s securities in electronic form, most likely through digital wallets.

Institutional Interest in Crypto, From Bitcoin to Ethereum, Continues to Grow

There is no doubt that institutions will continue to bring crypto-based investment products to the traditional financial markets. Just days ago, Goldman Sachs, one of the largest investment banks in America, reopened its Bitcoin-futures trading desk.

As public demand soars and financial institutions rush to join in, the future of cryptos looks brighter than ever.