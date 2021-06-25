Highly anticipated addition to the DeFi space Railgun set to release their token “RAIL” on June 30th. Railgun is a groundbreaking smart contract system that gives zk-snark privacy to any transaction or smart contract interaction on Ethereum, making its users untraceable when trading, using leverage platforms, or adding liquidity, with any dApp on ETH. Users will be clamoring to get their share of RAIL on Uniswap after they read the below exclusive details the Railgun team shared with us:

What’s Railgun and how’s it special?

Railgun is light-years ahead of previous privacy protocols. Incumbent solutions have failed to accomplish the flexibility, security, and privacy guaranteed by Railgun. Mixers are woefully lacking in functionality and convenience. They don’t allow for internal shielded transfers, can’t interact with smart contracts, and users have to operate in fixed denominations meaning users can’t effectively transact using their protocol, with any kind of ease or efficiency. With Railgun your on-chain activity will no longer be available for the world to see. Users of Railgun will be able to:

With ease privately and anonymously interact with liquidity existing on current dApps and DEXes

Perform darkpool style trading where nobody can copy their strategies

Enter into new investments without alerting those who follow their wallet

Build a shielded balance without outsiders knowing the specifics of their diamond handbags

Receive donations without outsiders being able to view donation history

Prevent spying and data collection about their transaction habits

Be free from being targeted by advertisers or fraudsters based on your DeFi habits

Why RAIL Token?

The DeFi space is being revolutionized with Railgun and the RAIL token too will be a hot commodity come June 30th. The economic policy of Railgun will be controlled by those who interact and contribute directly to the Railgun system. Fees will be coded into every transaction and a fee reward system will be voted on by RAIL token holders. This gives RAIL token holders passive income through the distribution of fees generated by users paying for private trading. RAIL token holders will also get to vote for their favorite coins to be whitelisted for use in Railgun. The token has a fixed supply, can never be diluted and has been third-party audited.

Railgun’s breakthroughs in the DeFi space cannot be overstated. Privacy is a human right, and Railgun’s much needed solution for privacy and anonymity for stablecoins and Defi without sacrificing Ethereum security or the liquidity existing on current dApps and DEXes is HUGE.

Needless to say, we’re eagerly waiting for the release of Railgun and it’s token RAIL on June 30th. Follow Railgun on Twitter for the Uniswap link and to receive the latest updates.