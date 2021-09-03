A NEW ERA STARTS IN BASKETBALL WITH HISTORICAL COOPERATION

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and Bitci Technology are starting the blockchain revolution in international basketball. Fan tokens, which will be developed within the scope of the cooperation covering the 2021-2023 period, will be available for sale in the coming months.

Bitci Technology, one of the world’s leading blockchain companies and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), are implementing a very special collaboration that will take the fan experience to a different level. Within the scope of the agreement covering the 2021-2023 period, Bitci Technology will join FIBA as a Global Partner.

The global partnership will provide Bitci with key commercial rights across all FIBA competitions, including the FIBA Continental Cups for both men and women, FIBA Youth World Cups, the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 and FIBA’s pinnacle event, the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023. Specific rights for these events include premium brand visibility on the court and exclusive Presenting Sponsorship Rights for selected FIBA qualifying competitions.

FIBA, the world governing body of basketball, which is among the most followed international sports Federations on social media, will also develop a fan token project with Bitci Technoloji in line with its strategy of presenting new technology and innovative solutions to basketball fans. Details of the token project will be announced in the coming months.

STRENGTHEN THE FAN EXPERIENCE

The tokens, which will be sold on Bitci.com, will provide basketball fans around the world with the right to vote and participate in surveys for different competitions and challenges. Fans will have some special advantages in licensed product sales; access to special areas reserved for token holders and advantageous ticket options.

Within the scope of the cooperation, FIBA and Bitci Technology will also prepare special digital collections for sports fans, including NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which are among the most popular crypto assets.

Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Secretary General, said: “We are excited to enter this new partnership with Bitci. FIBA is committed to enlarging the basketball family and offer innovative opportunities to our members and fans. We are confident that Bitci will deliver first-class products through the blockchain, with a dedicated FIBA fan token and the joint development of NFTs. Technology is a key driver in basketball and working with Bitci will further enhance our footprint as well as our direct interaction with fans.”

Altan Tan, CEO of Bitci, said: “Bitci is honoured to enter into this ground-breaking partnership with FIBA. We have been expanding our partnerships globally this year but partnering with FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, is a game-changer for us. It proves Bitci’s commitment to the world of sports by offering secure services in the blockchain industry. We will work diligently to create a unique FIBA fan token that will have a strong and sustainable value for the fans. The future will prove that FIBA has selected the right partner in the blockchain industry.”

About FIBA

FIBA (fiba.basketball) – the world governing body for basketball, is an independent association formed by 212 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognized as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). For further information about FIBA, visit fiba.basketball or follow FIBA on facebook.com/fiba, twitter.com/fiba, instagram.com/fiba and youtube.com/fiba.

About Bitci Technology

Founded in Bodrum for the purpose of research and development of blockchain technologies within the body of Çağdaş Holding, Bitci Technology has been continuing its pioneering activities in the sector since 2018. Bitci Technology, which established its own mining facility and mining pools in the first place, then launched Bitci.com, one of the world’s most advanced cryptocurrency exchanges. In 2020, he developed Turkey’s first exchange and payment system integrated blockchain, Bitcichain. Bitci Technology, which set out to develop fan token projects with many sports clubs in Turkey and abroad, made the first agreements in this context in Turkey with Karşıyaka Sports Club, Turkey National Basketball Team, Eskişehirspor, Ankaragücü, Denizlispor and NR1; In Europe with Glasgow Rangers, Real Betis, McLaren Racing, Spain National Football Team, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brazil National Team, Uruguay National Team and MotoGP. Bitci Technology continues to work on blockchain solutions for sectors such as construction, energy and tourism. Bitci Technology’s system infrastructure has been completely implemented by its own engineers and designers; The headquarters of the company is in Bodrum.