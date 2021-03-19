Press releases Fire Protocol to List FIRE on BitMax

BitMax.io (BTMX.com), an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of Fire Tokens (FIRE) under the trading pair of FIRE/USDT on March 19th at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Fire Protocol is the first infrastructure project built based on the Huobi Eco Chain (HECO). Fire Protocol seeks to build more comprehensive functionality and use cases than other DeFi projects in the marketplace by combining various components on one platform. In the future, Fire Protocol will also be supporting Cross-chain functionalities to bridge assets between various blockchains such as Polkadot and BSC.

The native token of Fire Protocol, FIRE, is a governance token, used to power the economic incentive mechanisms, support community proposals, and voting. Fire Protocol’s key products include Fireswap, a fast and secure trading service, and Liquidity Mining feature, Cross Chain Wrapping solutions to bring non-Huobi Chain assets into the Huobi Ecosystem, and a lending and borrowing platform fully integrated with the DEX where Liquidity Providers’ tokens serve as collateral.

Fire Protocol brings together a leadership team with over 80 years combined experience in finance and cryptography. The leadership team’s rich experience in Blockchain-related businesses represents a solid foundation for the future growth of Fire Protocol.



About BitMax.io

Launched in August 2018, BitMax.io is a leading digital asset trading platform with a broad range of financial products and services for both retail and institutional clients, with robust design ranging from cash to margin trading, derivatives trading, staking products, and other investment solutions.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://bitmax.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitMax_Official

Telegram: https://t.me/BitMaxioEnglishOfficial

Medium: https://medium.com/bitmax-io

About FireProtocol

Fire Protocol is the first infrastructure built based on the Huobi Eco Chain (HECO). Fire Protocol contains DeFi components including DEX, Loan Platforms and Cross-chain Wrapping.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://fireprotocol.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FireProtocolOS

Telegram: https://t.me/fireprotocol

Medium: https://medium.com/fireprotocol

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.