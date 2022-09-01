What are whales of cryptocurrency doing now? They are holding several well-known coins, such as Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM), in anticipation of any slight price increases that would somewhat offset the substantial losses they have recently suffered. But in August, whales are also preparing to invest in Flasko (FLSK), a brand-new cryptocurrency project with ground-breaking features that are turning heads among analysts.

Fantom (FTM) investors buy into the Flasko (FLSK) presale

Fantom (FTM) has been around in the blockchain arena for some time now and has already established a solid reputation due to its revolutionary Opera Chain consensus algorithm. Due to this, Fantom (FTM) can execute transactions at a rate of about 10,000 per second, which is much faster than Ethereum’s (ETH) current throughput of about 15 transactions per second. Additionally, Fantom (FTM) plans to create its mainnet later this year, increasing Fantom’s (FTM) platform usage even more.

The price of Fantom (FTM) has continuously grown since June 13, 2022, despite recent market turmoil. Fantom (FTM) investors this week rushed to buy into the Flasko (FLKS) presale where Fantom (FTM) investors think it could be the best investments of the year.

Polygon (MATIC) investors look for other options

The largest layer-2 blockchain project is called Polygon (MATIC). This initiative aids Ethereum (ETH) developers in scaling their apps. Polygon (MATIC) can reduce gas costs for users and increase performance by doing this. For instance, Polygon (MATIC) transactions only cost a fraction of a cent, compared to the nearly $10 cost of an Ethereum transaction.

In line with the continuing cryptocurrency recovery, the price of Polygon (MATIC) is doing well over the weekend. With a high of $1.011, Polygon (MATIC) reached its best level since May 8 of this year. With a market worth of over $7.5 billion, Polygon (MATIC) has increased by more than 219% from where it was earlier this year. Polygon (MATIC) investors are looking for other opportunities as the price of Polygon (MATIC) is unlikely to rise for the rest of 2022. Polygon (MATIC) investors also started to buy into the Flasko (FLSK) presale.

Flasko (FLSK) been predicted as the best investment of 2022

Flasko (FLSK) is a new cryptocurrency asset introducing the whiskey, wine, and champagne markets to new investors who share the passion for cryptocurrencies, Flasko (FLSK) is currently the talk of the town. The Flasko (FLSK) project aims to increase market liquidity for premium, rare whiskeys, wines, and champagnes. Investors can think of this as the ideal opportunity to invest in this novel idea because the presale of this new project is currently underway.

The Flasko (FLSK) platform will mint an NFT of rare and expensive whiskeys, wines, and champagnes as a trader purchases FLSK tokens. The Flasko (FLSK) network will also allow alcoholic beverage companies to market their products to the audience effectively within the industry.

Flasko (FLSK) presale phase one has just started and the price is $0.015. With top crypto analysts predicting a rise of 9,500% before the end of 2022. The Flasko (FLSK) platform allows regular crypto investors to secure their assets in this rapidly expanding market, which has seen an unheard-of increase in whiskey, wine, and champagne investments over the previous five years. The smart contract has passed its audit while liquidity will be locked for 33 years. The team will be unable to sell any tokens for the first two years showing their commitment to the project. This passes as a safe investment and our pick of the month as top crypto investment. Find out below how to join the presale.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.