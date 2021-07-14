Community-driven Meme token Floki Shiba has topped the BSCDaily list of top BSC Dapps with the best social signal. This milestone was achieved on July 12 and represents a significant development for the Meme token.

Floki Shiba overtook popular BSC DeFi protocols like PancakeSwap and Launch Zone to lead the list. This represents the first time that Floki Shiba will top the daily list compiled by the popular BSC analysis platform.

Social Signal is a metric that measures the collective shares, likes, and overall social media visibility of a website or project. BSC DeFi gauges the popularity of a project by analyzing the number of engagements garnered on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, and other social networks.

This major milestone shows that the Floki Shiba ecosystem is growing with awareness building on different social media platforms. Other catalysts have contributed to the popularity of Floki Shiba in recent months. The Meme token has a community of over 38,000 members on Telegram, 30,000 Twitter followers, and 24 communities on different social platforms.

A Unique Meme token

Floki Shiba is a community-driven token developed by fans and members of the DogeCoin online community. Floki Shiba improves on DogeCoin with new, improved transaction speeds and better features. It is built on the Binance Smart Chain, and users can leverage faster block speeds and cheaper transaction fees on the Floki Shiba ecosystem.

The Meme token is hyper-deflationary with an integrated smart staking system designed to reward community members. It also provides new concepts within the Meme token ecosystem, including NFTs, decentralized exchanges, and credit card payments on its platform.

The core products within the Floki Shiba ecosystem include Floki Shiba Swap, Floki Shiba Card Pay, Floki Shiba Paw Wallet, and Floki Shiba NFTs. Floki Shiba Swap is an innovative decentralized exchange that allows users to swap between different tokens. The swap platform deploys low transaction fees and slippages for token swaps.

Floki Shiba Card Pay enables users to use their credit cards to purchase cryptocurrencies directly from the Floki Shiba website. The Floki Shiba Paw Wallet is the native wallet that will allow users to track their rewards and also store their assets securely. In addition, Floki Shiba NFTs will allow users to create and list their NFTs.

Its native token FSHIB powers the Floki Shiba ecosystem. FSHIB is a BEP-20 token that serves as a utility and governance token for the Floki Shiba ecosystem. The token is designed to reward community members, and for every transaction, a 5% transaction fee is distributed to existing holders. This ensures that long-term holders are rewarded for holding FSHIB in their portfolios.

Key Milestones achieved

Floki Shiba launched in June 2021. Since then, it has achieved major milestones within the crypto industry. Less than a month after launch, FSHIB has 70,000 holders globally and has secured listings on Coingecko and CoinMarketCap.

Floki Shiba has also partnered with crypto exchange CoinTiger. As part of the partnership Coin Tiger would be listing FSHIB/SUSDT pairs on its platform. In addition, the Floki Shiba team has also revealed that they are working on several products that will be launched in the coming months.

At the time of publication, Floki Shiba has a fully diluted marketcap of $38 million and ranked 2654 on the coin rankings according to CoinMarketCap. To learn more about Floki Shiba, visit the website,

