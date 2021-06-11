Press Release: FootballCoin has launched a new version of its fantasy football game for EURO 2020, with a host of new features, NFT cards, and prizes.

11th June 2021, Dubai, UAE — Pioneering Football Fantasy Blockchain platform FootballCoin has launched the new version of its game for EURO 2020. The announcement comes with increased prizes for all daily contests and a 100.000 XFC prize for the top managers in the game.

EURO 2020 Fantasy Football

For anyone who is either getting ready to watch the Euro 2020 matches, enjoys fantasy football or is passionate about cryptocurrency and the exciting world of NFTs; there could be no better entertainment than FootballCoin this summer.

Euro 2020 Fantasy is a free-to-play game with NFT Player cards, and includes every match from the tournament in the FootballCoin daily contests. Players can register and play for free for the chance to win prizes in the platform’s native XFC coin, or convert those prizes into fiat currency.

NFT Player Cards & XFC Coin

NFTs player packs containing NFT player (and stadium) cards can be purchased in the game for as little as $12.00 USD. NFT Cards can be bought, sold and even loaned (just like real players) on the vibrant FootballCoin marketplace. All fantasy cards are visible and registered on the blockchain, giving FootballCoin NFTs a real utility to earn more XFC coins.

XFC, is the game’s native cryptocurrency but is also tradable against fiat on crypto trading platforms, with most of the XFC trading volume taking place on centralized exchange Whitebit. XFC can also be purchased safely on the FootballCoin platform with a credit card.

How To Play FootballCoin

Interested parties can enter the fantasy football contests by registering for free on the FootballCoin signup page. After signup, users simply select a contest to compete in, and then create a draft of 11 players + 5 subs from a roster of real footballers.

XFC winnings are determined on how well the players perform in their real games. This is determined by real data to score player performances. Each Euro 2020 game gives users the opportunity to select a new draft composed of players taking part in the competition. Choose the ultimate fantasy football draft and win.

FootballCoin: Changing the NFT game

2021 has seen a rise in sports-related NFT and blockchain projects. NBA Top Shot, and other football NFT sports projects have taken off, and FootballCoin is set to be the next NFT sports platform to explode in the space.

While NBA Top Shot focuses on collectibility in typical sports card fashion, FootballCoin allows users to not only build their sports card collection but become ‘managers’ and use their cards to compete each day for rewards and prizes in real football fantasy contests.

Other fantasy football games using cryptocurrency to buy NFTs sometimes charge hundreds or thousands of dollars, and also have other limiting aspects to the fantasy game experience.

By contrast, FootballCoin has been using NFTs as the central pillar of the concept for over four years, with player card NFTs starting at a price of around $3, and no additional fees for selling, trading or Leasing.

Interested parties can sign up for free at FootballCoin and start collecting NFT cards for the EURO 2020 Fantasy game.

For more information about FootballCoin, please visit — https://www.footballcoin.io/

FootballCoin Socials

Website | Twitter | Facebook | Telegram | Whitepaper

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Silvio

Contact Email: business@footballcoin.io

FootballCoin is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.