AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing and auction of the Freela token (FREL) under the pair USDT/FREL. The auction will take place on May 26 at 1:00 p.m. UTC. and the listing will go live on May 27, one hour after the IDO.

Freela is a first-of-its-kind Defi-powered and self-governed DAO designed to act as a broad decentralized platform for freelancing transactions. It provides platform features for both B2B and P2P (Peer to Peer) commission-free transactions with its intuitive user interface, matching skilled freelancers with job postings worldwide. In the digital asset space, it’s pretty hard to find the right freelance talent for startups. Freela aims to be a one-stop solution for various professional freelancers with diversified skill sets, including writing, marketing, designing, and coding, just to name a few.

Freela brings in a unique, innovative model with professional mediation, supporting a win-win transaction between the employer and employee for the best quality possible work for the employer, and most remuneration for the employee.

The product that Freela has developed is one of a kind decentralized platform for freelancing and professional mediation. Its DeFi liquidity pools and DAO governance on Blockchain technology are some of the key features of the product. One major challenge their team faced in development was high ETH chain transaction costs which led them to integrate with Polygon (Matic) for the final version.

The market that Freela has opened up provides users and organizations with the greater ability to find the talent they need or get hired for a project. Teams and individuals will benefit from Freela using P2P, B2P, and even B2B contracts and transactions. Companies of all sizes can find that using the Freela platform is imperative to their businesses.

About AscendEX

Originally founded in 2018 as BitMax.io, AscendEx is a leading crypto and digital asset financial platform catering to both professional and retail traders. Our venue offers spot, futures, margin trading and staking products and incorporates key elements from the DeFi space to foster a unique market structure for users. AscendEx is led by a team of Wall Street veterans who have applied traditional markets’ rigor to create a robust, secure, and reliable experience for all participants; and a consistent source of liquidity for primary offerings.

About Freela

