Bitcoin Press Release: Blockchain-powered supply chain management platform, Morpheus.Network, has launched an updated platform, forged an Agribusiness agreement with the Argentinian government, and was a winner in the 2021 “Future of Ports” competition.

22nd April, 2021, Burlington, ON — Morpheus.Network is one of the world’s leading supply chain ecosystems and is changing the face of the global trade industry in 2021. The company has just launched its updated enterprise-grade, next-generation supply platform, agreed to a global Agribusiness project with SENASA, and was one of the 5 winners of this year’s prestigious Gulftainer “Future of Ports” competition.

What is Morpheus.Network?

Morpheus.Network is a supply chain ecosystem with the ability to extend itself on top of existing industry technologies through its blockchain technology. The Morpheus.Network platform exists on the cloud in between blockchain and IoT, with the potential to be integrated with different technologies and devices in one single format.

The Morpheus ecosystem is uniquely able to streamline the supply chain process of thousands of companies and has tremendous potential to revolutionize various processes used by leaders in multiple industries, such as trade and logistics.

Evolving Industry With The Argentine Government

In November 2020 Argentina became a global technology leader in the Agribusiness Industry with the help of established national software provider Polaris Network. Polaris believes that Morpheus.Network blockchain technology-backed software is perfect to meet the new regulations put out by National Food Safety and Quality Service, SENASA.

The Morpheus.Network platform provides enterprise-grade, flexible solutions to support and onboard Agribusiness clients in Argentina. The supply chain ecosystem will provide the perfect network to grow Argentina’s Agribusiness sector and establish itself as a leader in a market worth $60 billion.

With Polaris & Morpheus.Network already working on one project with SENASA, the two companies are now looking to implement blockchain and IoT technology to leverage the Morpheus.Network solution for animal management and certification. The Agribusiness sector involves thousands of companies and with these two upcoming projects Morpheus.Network could prove instrumental in helping the Argentine government become a global technology leader.

“Future Of Ports” Winner

This year Morpheus.Network has been selected as one of the 5 winners from the finalists of the “Future of Ports” competition, from a total of 10 finalists from 2,000 start-ups across 6 continents and over 200 cities.

The competition identified the most promising, cutting-edge startups with the potential to disrupt the ports and logistics sector. The goal was to identify strategic long-term partners to co-develop solutions with Gulftainer, the world’s leading private port management company, and OneValley, a global accelerator based in Silicon Valley.

Enter Morpheus Black

The new “Morpheus Black” platform is the culmination of continued development and enterprise-grade implementations by Morpheus.Network in collaboration with its growing industry partnerships. The Morpheus Black platform offers a significant upgrade in capabilities and showcases the company’s strong progress towards expanding its use case, its token utility and global adoption.

Tireless work by the Morpheus development team in unison with its technology and business partners has resulted in a slew of game-changing functionalities to the company’s software, including but not limited to:

Document Handling System : Immutable documentation of production, processing, and all subsequent handling stages in digital format.

Digital ID: Full vendor transparency within their supply chain. Products equipped with unique digital identifiers at the production level using multiple types of scanning technology

Fraud Prevention Protocol: Morpheus.Network Joined the “Co-Innovated with SAP” program to certify its Fraud Prevention Protocol (FPP) running SAP infrastructure.

Big Data Analytics : Housing all supply chain-related datasets into one format to create a holistic monitoring interface for supply chain performance and deploy efficient algorithms for optimization.

The updated platform will serve as a launchpad for Morpheus.Network, as the growing supply chain leader plans to see its blockchain technology become further integrated into multiple industries throughout 2021 and beyond.

Following recent achievements Morpheus.Network is continuing on its current trajectory towards mainstream adoption. The blockchain-powered supply chain enterprise will forge more partnerships throughout the year and also announce new paying clients.

