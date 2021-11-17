FUNToken is soon to be exposed to thousands of iGaming and crypto professionals on the ‘Blockchain Island’ of Malta for the SiGMA Europe conference, running November 15th – 19th,2021.

When Lambo? Sooner than we may expect.

The number one gaming token, FUNToken, will be showcasing this week in Malta, the ‘Blockchain Island’, as part of the SiGMA Europe conference – their first live conference since the pandemic.

Crypto and online gambling professionals and enthusiasts in the thousands are set to attend as the world continues to slowly open up and allow for in-person industry events.

The FUNToken team is set and ready to man the dedicated booth (Pk1 – next to E10) that promises to stand out with a FUN-branded White Lamborghini.

Core members of the FUNToken team will be there to share the advantages and opportunities of FUNToken and XFUN to investors. The team will also meet with casino operators at SiGMA to broaden FUN’s utility and facilitate its mission of becoming an ubiquitous payment method in the iGaming industry.

Given FUN’s proven utility as an entertainment token, its deflationary nature, its ever-growing base of 290,000+ FUN HODLers, and its presence on major exchanges, there is certainly much to talk about.

As timing truly is everything, XFUN, the Layer-2 token on the Polygon network, is set to launch as an upgraded version of FUN. Bringing increased performance and lowered latency, this development opens more doors for FUN in the form of potential new gambling ventures and avenues in the first half of 2022. Such new ventures will complement FUN’s existing casino, DPLAY. Also, notably, FUNToken has over 200,000 investors at FreeBitco.in.

The token is certainly living up to its name and doing the signature slogan justice: Let’s Make It FUN. This week’s SiGMA conference is the first of many exciting events where the FUNToken name will be buzzing.

SiGMA, with its first show in Malta in 2014, is now considered one of the world’s most prominent iGaming and tech conventions with events across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa. The initial SiGMA event concept has bred many proprietary spin-off conferences such as MedTech, AIBC, AGS, all of which will have a highlighted presence to some degree at SiGMA Europe.

Are you attending SiGMA this week? Be sure to stop by the stand and say hello to the FUNToken crew – they can be found at Pk1 – next to E10.

Contact information:

FUNtoken.io

Email: info@funtoken.io

Telegram https://t.me/officialFUNToken

Twitter https://twitter.com/FUNtoken_io