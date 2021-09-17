16th September 2021, Douglas, Isle of Man — DPLAY.Casino, the first stand-alone casino to accept FUNToken (FUN), has announced User 3254 as the winner of its special launch giveaway – a $20,000 trip to Vegas.

On the 24th of August, FUNToken announced the launch of its first decentralized casino. DPLAY.Casino is one of several significant milestones on FUNToken’s roadmap. As part of the launch, new users were offered an exciting promotion – a chance to win a luxury trip for two to Sin City, worth $20,000.

All users had to do to have a chance of winning was to sign up and play their favorite games at DPLAY.Casino. Every wager counted as a ticket into the draw. The more the players wagered, win or lose, the more tickets they received.

The lucky winner was picked in a completely random draw on 16th September. They have the option to take the cash alternative if they so choose.

Play State-of-the-art Casino Games at DPLAY With $FUN

DPLAY.Casino is the precursor to building FUNToken’s first decentralized casino.

There is no shortage of classic table games at DPLAY with four versions of Blackjack, four versions of Baccarat, four versions of Poker-style games, Hold ‘em Poker, and Classic Roulette available on the platform.

For slots lovers, you’ll find high-quality, beautifully designed video slots, playable on both desktop and mobile. You can learn more about them at OneTouch.io. New favorites from the supplier OneTouch include Neon2077, Wild Wild West 2120, Queens of Glory, and Loot or Boot.

DPLAY.Casino has also integrated live casino games with live dealers for roulette and baccarat. DPLAY Casino will continue to integrate more and more games while introducing more promotions in the future.

